Darius Slay's wife Jennifer sends 2-word message as A.J. Brown pulls off grand proposal to girlfriend Kelsey Riley

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Kelsey Riley, over the weekend, and the special moment quickly got attention online. Riley shared a video of the proposal on X on Sunday. Not long after, Darius Slay’s wife, Jennifer Slay, reshared the video with a short message:

“The Browns ❤️❤️.”

Brown and Riley have been together for three years and have a two-year-old son named Arthur Juan Brown Jr. Brown also has a daughter named Jersee, born in 2020 in a previous relationship.

Brown’s proposal was part of a big celebration. The event included singer John Legend’s performance and was attended by several NFL players, like Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, DeVonta Smith and Nakobe Dean.

The engagement comes after a successful year for Brown. He helped the Eagles win Super Bowl 59, finishing last season with 67 catches, 1,079 yards and seven TDs, even after missing three games with a hamstring injury. In April 2024, Brown signed a three-year, $96M contract extension to stay with the Eagles through 2029.

A.J. Brown isn’t the only Eagles player making big personal moves this offseason. Quarterback Jalen Hurts also got married recently after getting engaged last year.

A.J. Brown puts Super Bowl jersey on 6'2" mannequin

A.J. Brown found a unique way to remember his team’s Super Bowl LIX victory. After the Eagles defeated the Chiefs 40–22, ending their hopes for a third straight title, Brown’s fiancée, Kelsey Riley, shared that he purchased a 6-foot-2 mannequin to display the uniform he wore during the game.

Riley posted on Instagram that Brown did not wash the jersey before putting it on the mannequin. The display now stands in their home as a personal tribute to his performance and the team’s championship run.

Brown remains under contract with Philadelphia through 2029 and is expected to return as one of the team's key contributors next season.

