Darius Slay's wife Jennifer stands up for men as LSU WR Kyren Lacy allegedly commits suicide

Darius Slay's wife, Jennifer Slay, showed support for professional athletes with mental health struggles. On Sunday, tragic news came out of the sports world after former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy had allegedly committed suicide.

On Sunday afternoon, Jennifer reshared a message from Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown. The message encouraged athletes to talk to someone instead of committing suicide. Jennifer added her own caption pleading for men in professional sports to seek help and support.

"NO FR!!!$ this is beyond sad!!!! I hope men everywhere know that there's SOMEONE out there who will listen and understand. My heart breaks for this kid and his family."-Jennifer Slay wrote on her Instagram Story

Slay's wife, Jennifer, advocated for mental health services for professional athletes. (Photo via Jennifer Slay's Instagram Story)

Jennifer Slay also added that her heart was breaking for Kyren Lacy and his family. Lacy was expected to be a first-round draft pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. The former LSU wide receiver faced charges for causing a deadly hit-and-run accident in December.

Darius Slay celebrated wife Jennifer's birthday with heartfelt post

Darius Slay has had a busy and interesting last few months. The 34-year-old won Super Bowl LIX with the Philadelphia Eagles in February, his first Super Bowl title. Then, just about a month later, the Eagles released him after five seasons. Slay then went on to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, embarking on a new chapter in the NFL.

Among everything going on with his football career, Darius Slay made sure to celebrate his biggest fan, his wife Jennifer. Last week, the newly signed Steelers cornerback shared a heartfelt post on Instagram for his wife's 31st birthday.

"Happy 31st birthday!!! We appreciate an love ya.. continue to be great an amazing that u are. Aging like fine wine!🎉🎉🎉🎉❤️❤️❤️❤️"-Darius Slay wrote on Instagram

Darius and Jennifer Slay met in 2015 and got married in 2017. Together, they have a daughter named Desirae and a son named Desmond.

