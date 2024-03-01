Darius Slay, Steve Nelson clap back as negative reactions pour in after controversial criticism of the Eagles fanbase

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay and the team's former cornerback Steve Nelson don't make many negative headlines. However, that streak has ended after both recently commented on the Philadelphia fanbase. The dust-up started in comments made by Nelson on the "Cornersuite" podcast, in which he complained about the fanbase forcing him to "get up outta there."

Fans, in turn, spat back en masse, prompting a response from Darius Slay and Steve Nelson. Nelson commented first, attempting to extend something of an olive branch at 4:18 AM EST:

"I just told yall everybody not built to play in Philly and I'm not one of them lol no bad blood great sports town this is no negativity towards Philly I'm just sharing what everyone already knows lol hard place to play in simple"

Slay posted a similar response, claiming that the worst thing about Philadelphia is the cold weather:

"Idk where the negativity coming from I love an appreciate all fans of the sport especially from the 2 cities I played in. I will never have nothing negative to say about Detroit or Philly. The only thing negative I could say is both cities get too damn cold for me. Love yall"

Where are Darius Slay and Steve Nelson now?

Darius Slay at Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

Darius Slay, 33, is entering a period of his career where the end could come at any time. However, there is at least a strong level of belief about his status for 2024. The cornerback is currently in the second year of a three-year deal in which the first real out for the team doesn't come until the end of the 2024 season.

That said, the cornerback is on a downward trajectory, according to PFF. In 2022, he posted a score of 73.1. In 2023, he posted a score of 68.4.

Steve Nelson spent just one year with the Eagles, following a four-year stint with the Kansas City Chiefs and a two-year run with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nelson played for the team in 2021 alone before joining the Houston Texans in 2022. Nelson is coming off a bounce-back year, beating his 2022 PFF score of 66.7 with a 2023 score of 71.9.

At 31 years old, Nelson is younger than Slay and seems to be at least a stiff arm's length away from retirement.