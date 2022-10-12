“What they go charge Favre with hell!” – Darius Slay takes a savage dig at Brett Favre as Davante Adams gets slapped with assault charge

Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams is set to face misdemeanor assault charges after he pushed a cameraman following the loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

The receiver pushed the cameraman on his way to the locker room, showing his frustration after a disappointing defeat. It looked like Adams was completely surprised by the cameraman when the latter strolled in front of him.

The Raiders receiver's embarrassing moment was caught on camera, resulting in widespread ridicule.

Robert Griffin III recently put out a tweet giving his views on the matter. He asked that if Davante Adams is facing assault charges for pushing the cameraman, what will Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green be charged with. Green had punched teammate Jordan Poole viciously last week.

RGIII tweeted:

"If they charging Davante Adams with misdemeanor assault for a push what are they charging Draymond Green with?!?!"

In reply to Griffin's tweet, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay mentioned the Brett Favre situation and said this:

"What they go charge Favre with hell!!"

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre was allegedly involved in misusing the funds of people in Jackson, Mississippi, along with a Governor. He has faced a lot of backlash.

Despite widespread media coverage of the alleged Brett Favre scandal, no charges have been pressed against him, and Darius Slay didn't like it.

Davante Adams' push has caught the attention of law enforcers, but Favre's role in the scandal hasn't resulted in anything major towards him. This situation is certainly not welcomed by the players in the NFL and Slay didn't hold back.

Davante Adams apologised to cameraman publicly

Davante Adams

After the game against the Chiefs, Adams addressed the media and tweeted an apology to the cameraman he pushed. Here's what the star Raiders receiver wrote in his apology:

"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."

Adams' behavior hasn't been in question often, and everyone knows that the former Packers receiver wouldn't want to be in a similar situation ever again. The adrenaline and emotions after a disappointing loss certainly got the better of him. Whether he faces more consequences for his loss of temper remains to be seen.

