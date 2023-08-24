Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles isn't someone who's afraid to speak his mind. From his bashing of former head coach Matt Patricia (who now works for the Eagles) to his trash talk to opposing wide receivers, Slay always has something interesting to say.

After a joint practice between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts ended early due to a melee between the two teams that was started by Eagles center Jason Kelce, Darius Slay took some shots at Colts players for complaining too much about what he considers a normal thing regarding

We know we're built differently, so we shouldn't have never taken that far. Man, you know, just stay professional, play ball and compete at a high level, you know? Football is football, and you know, our joint practices get a little chippy.

What happened in the Eagles-Colts fight?

The practice between the two teams was full of late stuff but the brewing fights were stopped quickly, including the Anthony Richardson-Derek Barnett squirmish.

But Jason Kelce started a massive brawl after a blindside hit on Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin, who made late contact with Eagles running back Kenny Gainwell after the play. Kelce ran full steam until he hit Franklin from behind, sparking both teams to run into the field.

The practice between the two teams was finished earlier. They'll play a preseason game on Thursday.

Darius Slay almost left the Philadelphia Eagles but remains with the team

Entering the final year of his contract and with a high cap hit, the cornerback was set to leave the Philadelphia Eagles through a trade. However, there was an allowance by the franchise for him and his agent to look at after a deal. Later that day in March, ESPN insider Adam Schefter clarified that Slay was never officially released and the team found a way to keep him.

To say that Darius Slay was a good corner last season was an understatement. He was one of the best alongside James Bradberry. This partnership should allow both players to shine for a long time. Anyone who thinks differently probably didn't watch many Eagles games last season.

