Darren Waller injury update: Dolphins hit with major setback ahead of week 1 game vs Colts

Darren Waller might have to wait a little longer before his second stint in the NFL. The New York Giants flipped the tight end and a 2027 seventh-round pick for a 2026 sixth-round pick, sending the former Pro Bowler to the Miami Dolphins.The Dolphins had placed Waller on the PUP list for most of the training camp to allow the veteran to get back in shape. He was reactivated on August 20 as Miami geared up for the season opener.However, he has been dealing with a hip strain since Wednesday, and his participation in the Dolphins' Week 1 clash against the Indianapolis Colts is in doubt.&quot;Dolphins TE Darren Waller (hip) is doubtful for Week 1 after suffering a setback at practice,&quot; SleeperNFL reported on X.The Dolphins coach, Mike McDaniel, addressed the media about Darren Waller's situation on Friday.&quot;While trying to prevent a setback, he had a setback,&quot; McDaniel said. &quot;So what does that mean? It means he's being challenged. The most eager player to play has another challenge. I know he's up for it, but I don't think he's going to play this week, which wasn't planned.&quot;McDaniel added that Waller was not going to practice anyway until his health issue was diagnosed. The coaching staff was doing everything to avoid a setback, but the tight end had one..McDaniel said Darren Waller is likely discouraged, as he was eager to play. McDaniel knows it's a challenge, but believes the tight end is made of challenges.Julian Hill and Tanner Conner are likely to take care of the TE responsibilities at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The team might later give Hayden Rucci or Greg Dulcich a promotion from the practice squad.Darren Waller shares his approach to blockingDarren Waller knew what he was getting into before deciding to suit up and step on the gridiron again. Waller shared his take on blocking as he prepares himself for the ultimate test once again.&quot;I was made aware of the clip that went viral with the guy that interviewed for the Bills,&quot; Waller said. &quot;I understand how people could probably take that a certain way of me not wanting to block, but I'm somebody that fully understands that there's dirty work that needs to be done in football.&quot;Waller said that he has done that numerous times in his career and that is who he is. He is always going to bring that effort into blocking. He believes that there may not be just the whole game running power behind him. But there are multiple creative ways, and he has no problem getting his hands dirty.Darren Waller recorded 52 receptions for 552 yards and one touchdown in 12 appearances for the Giants in his last full year in the NFL. He would hope to put up even better numbers for the Dolphins this year.