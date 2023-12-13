Darren Waller injury update: Latest on Giants TE for Fantasy Football Week 15

Due to a hamstring injury, New York Giants tight end Darren Waller hasn't participated since Week 8. However, he said last week that he expects to resume training and return when the Giants play the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

Waller said in a press conference last week that he has been running routes, suggesting that his hamstring is almost fully recovered. If he can log a few complete practice sessions before Sunday, he may make a comeback.

The Giants disappointed with a string of subpar games at the start of the season after making the playoffs last year.

However, a victory in Week 14 helped them improve to 5-8 and get back into the postseason picture. It suggests that Waller's presence could enhance their subpar passing game and bolster their playoff chances.

If Waller returns for the Giants' remaining games, he will be crucial, as he's one of the best tight ends in the league. Daniel Bellinger will start in Waller's place if the latter doesn't return against the Saints in Week 15.

What happened to Darren Waller?

In Week 8 against the New York Jets, Giants tight end Darren Waller sustained a hamstring injury and was unable to return to the game.

Following the injury, the tight end was placed on injured reserve. He has since missed the last five games while he recovers from his hamstring issue. With Waller out, the Giants have started tight end Daniel Bellinger, but there's a sense that Waller will be back in the starting lineup shortly.

This season, Waller has made eight appearances and has had 36 receptions for 384 yards and one touchdown. In Week 7, he had his best game as the Giants beat the Washington Commanders 14-7. Waller shone with seven receptions for 98 yards and one TD.

When will Darren Waller return?

Waller may be activated off the Giants' injured reserve and be eligible to play in Week 15 if he clocks one or two complete practices this week.