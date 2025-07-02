Darren Waller revealed reason behind unretirement 3 months before signing with Miami Dolphins

One-time Pro Bowler Darren Waller surprised the NFL world on Tuesday after the New York Giants completed a trade with the Miami Dolphins, sending the veteran tight end to South Florida in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

With the move, Waller unretired after playing his final season with the Giants in 2023. Upon his surprising decision, an old clip from an interview with Jon Gruden resurfaced.

Darren Waller explained at the time that he would come out of retirement only for two people and Gruden was one of them.

"The only two people - listen, I would say, you and Frank Smith are the only two people I will hear out and give them my ear," Waller said.

After Gruden noted that the Dolphins aren't known for giving the ball to their tight ends, Waller explained why.

"They got sports cars down there, man. Everybody down there run a 4-3..."

Waller and Gruden spent time together with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders. The tight end only lasted one more season than the coach, as he left in 2022, a year after Gruden's exit.

His relationship with Frank Smith also started during his stint with the silver and black. Smith served as the Raiders' tight ends coach from 2018 through 2020, seemingly forming a close relationship with Darren Waller.

Warren enjoyed the best years of his career with the Raiders, posting career-highs in receptions (107), yards (1,196) and touchdowns (nine) during the 2020 season.

For his career, Waller had played 86 games, tallying 350 receptions, 4,124 yards and 20 touchdowns. After the Dolphins sent Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Jalen Ramsey trade, they replaced the veteran with a move for Waller.

NFL insider mocks Dolphins over Darren Waller trade

It took only a day for the Miami Dolphins to replace Jonnu Smith. The move for Darren Waller was surprising for many, with some even clowning the AFC East franchise for trading for a retired player.

NFL insider Marcus Mosher reacted to the deal on X, noting how unique the situation was.

“Trading for a retired player is hilarious. But also awesome,” Mosher tweeted.

After a tumultuous 2024 season, the Dolphins have renewed expectations. Tua Tagovailoa just received another weapon to add to the arsenal, which already includes Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and De'Von Achane, to damage opposing defenses every week.

