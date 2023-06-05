“Date day” – Deshaun Watson's girlfriend Jilly Anais gives sneak peek into roller-coaster Cedar Point day out

Deshaun Watson seems to be enjoying the offseason, spending quality outdoor time with his girlfriend, Jilly Anais. The couple recently visited Cedar Point in Cleveland, Ohio and hopped on some rollercoaster rides before ending their date by attending a baseball game.

Anais uploaded a montage of her date with the Cleveland Browns quarterback on TikTok with the caption "Date day".

Watson and Anais have been dating since 2019 when the former was plying his trade for the Houston Texans. The couple has been together despite the quarterback's off-field issues.

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct and assault by 24 women during massage sessions earlier in 2022. He later reached a confidential settlement with 23 of the 24 women.

However, Watson also spoke to the media in August and maintained his innocence in the cases.

The NFL suspended Watson for 11 games and fined him $5 million. He also underwent a mandatory evaluation by behavioral experts.

Deshaun Watson's stats in the 2022 NFL season

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson missed the first 11 games of the 2022 NFL season due to his suspension. He eventually made his debut for the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 against his former team, the Houston Texans, and threw for 131 yards on 12 passes with one interception.

Overall, Watson had quite an underwhelming campaign with the Browns last year. The 27-year-old threw for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns on 99 passes. Watson also threw five interceptions and had a 58.2% pass completion rate as Cleveland finished fourth in the AFC North with a 7-10 record, failing to qualify for the playoffs.

It's safe to say that Watson needs to step up his game following a rather dismal 2022 season. His passing rating of 79.1 for the campaign was the lowest of his career.

Barring any setback or injury, Watson will be available for the Browns starting in Week 1 of 2023 season. The quarterback will have to rediscover his form if he wants to remain a long-term starter for the Browns.

