  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Date worth saving”: Jaylin Simpson’s fiancée Madison reveals official wedding date 4 months after romantic seaside engagement

“Date worth saving”: Jaylin Simpson’s fiancée Madison reveals official wedding date 4 months after romantic seaside engagement

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 21, 2025 20:15 GMT
Jaylin Simpson&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Madison reveals official wedding date (Image Credit: GETTY, Madison/IG)
Jaylin Simpson’s fiancée Madison reveals official wedding date (Image Credit: GETTY, Madison/IG)

The wedding date has been finalized for Jaylin Simpson and his fiancée, Madison Blackburn. On Sunday, Blackburn confirmed the same via an Instagram post, which also featured a handful of her pre-wedding photoshoot pictures with the New York Jets safety.

Ad

Unlike their engagement photoshoot, which was at a seaside location, this time the couple decided to get their pictures clicked at a lake in Georgia. The couple clicked photos in different poses from a motorboat in the middle of the lake, dressed in white attire which gave off wedding vibes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Madison Blackburn wore a beautiful white swing midi dress, with Jaylin Simpson twinning in a white T-shirt and linen pants. Blackburn revealed her official wedding date in the caption of the post:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“A date worth saving. 6.27.26. The Simpsons.”

The couple’s wedding date reveal comes almost four months after Simpson proposed to Blackburn with a luxurious diamond ring at a scenic seaside venue. Following the proposal, the couple enjoyed a romantic candlelit dinner. The Jets safety later shared a joint Instagram post with his fiancée to announce their major relationship milestone.

Ad
“Me n u 4L,” Simpson wrote in the caption of his post.
Ad

Madison Blackburn celebrated Jaylin Simpson’s NFL draft with an inspirational message

Jaylin Simpson was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts as the 164th pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He stayed with the Colts for less than a season before signing a 1-year contract with the New York Jets worth $795,000 in December. Madison Blackburn celebrated her fiancé Jaylin Simpson’s NFL draft with a special Instagram tribute.

Ad
Ad

On April 30, 2024, Blackburn shared pictures from Simpson's post-draft celebrations at his home via an Instagram post. In the caption of her post, she penned a heartwarming message:

“No one deserves it more than you, @simpeto. Indy here we come.”

It would be interesting to see how well Simpson performs in the upcoming season, in order for the Jets to consider giving him a long-term contract.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Satagni Sikder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications