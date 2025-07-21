“Date worth saving”: Jaylin Simpson’s fiancée Madison reveals official wedding date 4 months after romantic seaside engagement

The wedding date has been finalized for Jaylin Simpson and his fiancée, Madison Blackburn. On Sunday, Blackburn confirmed the same via an Instagram post, which also featured a handful of her pre-wedding photoshoot pictures with the New York Jets safety.Unlike their engagement photoshoot, which was at a seaside location, this time the couple decided to get their pictures clicked at a lake in Georgia. The couple clicked photos in different poses from a motorboat in the middle of the lake, dressed in white attire which gave off wedding vibes. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMadison Blackburn wore a beautiful white swing midi dress, with Jaylin Simpson twinning in a white T-shirt and linen pants. Blackburn revealed her official wedding date in the caption of the post:“A date worth saving. 6.27.26. The Simpsons.”The couple’s wedding date reveal comes almost four months after Simpson proposed to Blackburn with a luxurious diamond ring at a scenic seaside venue. Following the proposal, the couple enjoyed a romantic candlelit dinner. The Jets safety later shared a joint Instagram post with his fiancée to announce their major relationship milestone.“Me n u 4L,” Simpson wrote in the caption of his post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMadison Blackburn celebrated Jaylin Simpson’s NFL draft with an inspirational messageJaylin Simpson was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts as the 164th pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He stayed with the Colts for less than a season before signing a 1-year contract with the New York Jets worth $795,000 in December. Madison Blackburn celebrated her fiancé Jaylin Simpson’s NFL draft with a special Instagram tribute. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn April 30, 2024, Blackburn shared pictures from Simpson's post-draft celebrations at his home via an Instagram post. In the caption of her post, she penned a heartwarming message:“No one deserves it more than you, @simpeto. Indy here we come.”It would be interesting to see how well Simpson performs in the upcoming season, in order for the Jets to consider giving him a long-term contract.