"Dating Taylor Swift has made him softer than a Drake album" - TikTok star Annie Agar roasts Travis Kelce for dropping catches

In her latest NFL meeting video, TikTok sensation Annie Agar mentioned Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. For context, Agar became a viral sensation for the "weekly meeting" videos, where she portrays the persona of the league and each team's fans.

Kelce and Swift did not escape Agar's wit this time after the All-Pro tight end dropped what looked like an easy touchdown catch. The NFL correspondent for Stadium hilariously blamed Kelce's blunder for dating the 12-time Grammy Award winner.

With the Kansas City Chiefs holding a 14-10 lead early in the third quarter, Patrick Mahomes attempted an end zone pass to Travis Kelce from the New England Patriots' 14-yard line.

Kelce elevated over two Patriots defenders for what could have been his sixth touchdown catch this season. However, he dropped the ball before getting hit. Agar said about this sequence while wearing an NFL shirt:

“The Chiefs receivers continue to struggle with drops. But, it is not Kadarius Toney’s fault this time. The refs should have told him to catch the ball.”

In the next frame, Agar said while wearing a Baltimore Ravens shirt:

“Didn’t Travis Kelce have a drop too?”

Portraying a Detroit Lions fan, she added:

“Well, he’s no Sam LaPorta.”

Finally, she quipped about Kelce while wearing a Miami Dolphins jersey:

“Dating Taylor Swift has made him softer than a Drake album.”

The discussion ended with Agar saying while wearing Chiefs gear:

“They are not that bad.”

Travis Kelce is having an up-and-down season

Travis Kelce ended the game with five catches for 28 yards, his third-lowest output this season. He hasn't had a touchdown catch in six of his last seven games. Despite the dropped pass, the Chiefs earned a 27-17 victory to go 9-5 with three games left.

However, the two-time Super Bowl champion is still on track to extend his streak of 1,000-yard seasons to eight, an NFL record among tight ends. Conversely, he hasn't had a 100-yard game since Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers, though.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs receivers have a more significant concern

While Annie Agar had a comical take on Travis Kelce's dropped pass, Chiefs receivers having trouble collecting passes from Patrick Mahomes is a serious matter. It's uncharacteristic of a team that has won two Super Bowls in four seasons.

The incompletion from Mahomes to Kelce is just one of 34 dropped passes by Kansas City receivers through Week 15. That infamous mark leads the league, per Pro Football Reference, with the Cleveland Browns in second with 32. The Lions and the Dallas Cowboys are the other teams with at least 30 dropped passes.

Those drops have reduced Kansas City's production from a league-best 29.2 points per game last season to 22.8 in 2023.