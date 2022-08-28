"Start 'em young" - Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling following in mother Brittany Matthews' footsteps towards becoming a professional soccer star

Sterling Skye Mahomes, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is looking like the next athlete in the household. Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Matthews, had Sterling Skye out there on the soccer field showing her some soccer moves.

The Instagram page of Kansas City Current, a women's soccer team, shared pictures of Matthews and her daughter with this remark:

"Start 'em young"

Matthews was a college soccer player at the University of Texas at Tyler. She not only excelled at the University but also got a pro soccer contract.

Matthews signed a professional deal with the Icelandic professional team UMF Afturelding/Fram. It was the same year that her future husband signed his rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Matthews spent some time playing professionally after graduating from the University of Texas at Tyler with a degree in kinesiology.

After signing her deal to play in Iceland, Matthews said at the time that she never saw herself playing soccer in college.

“I didn't even see myself playing college soccer when I graduated high school," Matthews said. "However, I ended up coming to UT Tyler to play soccer because it was close to home and I knew a few girls that played here that loved it and told me I need to join the family."

"So I did, and these last four years have made me fall in love with soccer all over again and want to go on and play professional soccer.”

She added:

"Every coach I have had at UT Tyler made a huge impact on my love for this game and my decision to play professional soccer. An opportunity opened up for me in Iceland and I could never pass up such an amazing experience to go do what I love."

Seeing Sterling Skye on a soccer field comes as no surprise, not only because of her mom but because being an athlete is likely to be in her genes.

Mahomes Family and Sports

Patrick Mahomes

Sterling’s grandfather, pitcher Pat Mahomes Sr., played 11 seasons in Major League Baseball with six different teams. Her dad is a pretty good athlete in football, being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Patrick won the NFL MVP award in 2018 after throwing for over 5,000 yards and leading the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win the following season. He’s entering his sixth season in the league this year.

Throwing in the fact that her parents are co-owners of the NWSL soccer team - the Kansas City Current - it won't be any surprise if chooses soccer as her sport of choice. As of now though, she is a little angel for her parents whom they will like to dote on.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat