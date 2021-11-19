"I see a six-year vet" - Packers' Davante Adams left in awe of division rival wide receiver

Davante Adams and the Green Bay Packers face division rivals the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday in a game that pits two star receivers against each other.

Vikings star Justin Jefferson is taking it all before him this season with 775 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Packers receiver Adams is in awe of the second-year receiver and sees him as a veteran, not a sophomore.

“I see a six-year vet when I watch him play," Adams said when speaking of Jefferson, as per nfl.com.

Jefferson has left an impression on Adams

In his rookie year, Jefferson amassed 1,400 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He has 125 targets and has caught 88 of them with a catch rate of over 70 percent.

The 22-year-old wide receiver is building on his superb rookie season and is on track to at least match his stats from a year ago. Against the LA Chargers last time out, Jefferson caught nine balls for 143 yards.

PFF @PFF Justin Jefferson is different 😤 Justin Jefferson is different 😤 https://t.co/bPGpnzgrBz

Adams, an eight-year veteran of the league, said he has not seen anything like Jefferson as the young receiver has hit the ground running.

"He reminds me of, I don't even know how to, I haven't seen anybody come in in a while and play like the way that he's playing right now (sic)," Adams said. "He really strikes me as somebody that has it figured out, whatever that means. 'Cause I wasn't playing that fast in my first and second."

PFF @PFF Justin Jefferson vs the Chargers:



🟣 9 catches

🟣 143 yards Justin Jefferson vs the Chargers:🟣 9 catches🟣 143 yards https://t.co/TqFqxdeKRt

Justin Jefferson has formed a deadly duo alongside Adam Thielen as the pair are trusted targets for Kirk Cousins, just like Adams and Aaron Rodgers. Adams said he hopes Jefferson doesn't play as well as he has this year come Sunday.

"Last year, he already looked like he'd been playing for four years at that point, so he's kind of aging like a dog right now and I mean in its purest form because he's a dog out there and I respect what he's doing and it's really fun to watch," Adams said. "I truly hope that it doesn't look like what it's been looking like the last couple weeks against us, but it's definitely fun to watch."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Sunday's clash will see Adams and the Packers try and build on their superb start to the season as they occupy the NFC's number one seed for the playoffs. One thing is for certain: the Packers defense is going to have to keep close tabs on Jefferson or risk the wrath of the second-year star receiver.

Edited by Piyush Bisht