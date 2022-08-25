"I just let the tape speak" - Davante Adams remains unfazed by recent rankings and criticism from NFL pundits post move away from Aaron Rodgers' Packers

Davante Adams turned a page in his career when the Green Bay Packers traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. However, the trade has come with its fair share of questions. Many don't believe he can produce as he did with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

On The Pivot Podcast, the former Packers wide receiver said that he’ll let the tape speak for itself. Here's what he said:

"If I was to rank them (receivers), then I wouldn't even put me in there because at this point. And this is just pure confidence and believing in myself and knowing where I am in my game today... It's not even a question of whether or not I got it.”

Adams added:

“If I'm the best receiver in the league, I just let the tape speak. I go out there and I'm more consistent than anybody... No big moments get past me, you know, and I know the type of player that I am and the way that I attack the game mentally now."

For Adams, moving on from a quarterback like Rodgers to Derek Carr is not necessarily that major a transition. Particularly when looking at the numbers. Since 2018, Carr has more passing yards (17,010) than Rodgers (16,858) as well as a better completion percentage. The Las Vegas quarterback has a 68.7 completion percentage to Rodgers’ 65.8 completion percentage since 2018.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball "He had the Michael Jordan effect" - Davante Adams puts Aaron Rodgers over Tom Brady as the best QB in NFL dlvr.it/SX9NFx "He had the Michael Jordan effect" - Davante Adams puts Aaron Rodgers over Tom Brady as the best QB in NFL dlvr.it/SX9NFx

The wideout had an amazing run with Green Bay, being the best weapon for the four-time league MVP over the last two seasons.

Davante Adams' Packers past and Raiders future

Davante Adams - Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams enjoyed some incredible seasons under Rodgers. He led the NFL in touchdown catches with 18 in the 2020 season. He also had 115 receptions and 1,374 receiving yards, which placed him in the top five in the league in each category that season.

Last season, Adams had 123 receptions, 1,553 yards receiving, and 11 touchdowns. He was a first-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons with Green Bay.

Adams is now reunited with his former Fresno State teammate in Derek Carr. Carr had his fourth consecutive season of over 4,000 passing yards. He threw for 4,804 yards with 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 2021.

Levi Edwards @theleviedwards Derek Carr on reconnecting with Davante Adams: “Nothing promised but we’ve been able to hit on some big plays here and there. … It’s been a lot of fun.” Derek Carr on reconnecting with Davante Adams: “Nothing promised but we’ve been able to hit on some big plays here and there. … It’s been a lot of fun.” https://t.co/VHrPEDASS3

Davante Adams will let the tape speak for itself this year. He enters his ninth season with a new quarterback and a fresh start.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Pivot Podcast and H/T Sportskeeda.

