Davante Adams suspension decision expected on Wednesday with Raiders star possibly facing legal trouble for shoving cameraman - Reports

Davante Adams' Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 30-29 in a hard-fought game on Monday. As Adams was walking off the field after the game ended, a photographer stepped in front of him to film the wide receiver. Adams shoved him to the ground with both hands.

The cameraman quickly got back to his feet and seemed to be okay. However, fans questioned whether or not the player would be fined or suspended for his actions.

According to Pro Football Talk, a decision on a potential suspension is expected to be made later on Wednesday.

The Raiders won't be playing next week, so the league will be more patient in deciding whether or not to suspend the star receiver.

Following the incident, Davante Adams tweeted an apology to the cameraman he shoved. He said that he did it out of frustration and instantly felt "horrible."

"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That's not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."

Davante Adams and Las Vegas Raiders fall to 1-4 following loss to Kansas City Chiefs

Following a close loss to their division rivals, the Raiders fell to 1-4 this season and sit at the bottom of the AFC West. Nobody would have expected the Raiders to start the season like this, considering the additions they made in the offseason.

They acquired wide receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers while also signing big-ticket free agent Chandler Jones.

While their record may not reflect how strong they are on paper, all signs point to another year without postseason football.

The Raiders have lost to the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, and the Kansas City Chiefs so far. They will hope to bounce back when they face the Houston Texans next.

