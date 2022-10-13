Davante Adams deletes apology on Twitter after misdemeanour assault charge with cameraman claiming possible concussion

On Monday Night, Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders were defeated 30-29 by division rivals the Kansas City Chiefs. The star wide receiver had well over 100 yards and two touchdowns, but he and Hunter Renfrow ran into each other on their final play. This resulted in an incompletion and the loss.

Following that, Adams was very upset, slamming his helmet and shoving a cameraman who got in his way. He tweeted an apology, but that has since been deleted in the wake of criminal charges being levied against the star wideout. The now-deleted apology read:

"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran in front of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. That's not me... My apologies, man, hope you see this."

He also opened up during his postgame press conference with an apology, but it didn't stop the cameraman from pressing charges. The cameraman may have suffered a concussion and Adams could be in legal trouble.

Davante Adams assault charge: Could Raiders star face jail time?

The star wide receiver has been formally charged with misdemeanor assault. In most states, that can result in jail time, but it varies. In Missouri, misdemeanor assault can be met with up to a year in jail for a Class A charge. If he's guilty of a Class C charge, the penalty is less steep, facing up to 15 days in jail and a $300 fine.

In theory, it is possible that the wide receiver could see jail time, but it is incredibly unlikely. Even if he is found guilty of the charge, he probably won't be sentenced to jail. He will likely pay a hefty fine or even settle out of court with the victim and get the charges dropped. To see Adams inside a jail cell would be quite the surprise.

However, punishment is very likely. At the very least, he'll have to pay some money and may even see a suspension or alternate fine from the NFL. He will not walk away unscathed, but he will probably see less punishment than a non-NFL star likely would.

The Raiders are on a bye week now, so the NFL and the courts have time to decide on a punishment should it come to that.

