  • Davante Adams delivers strong message after Rams' HC Sean McVay's "aggressive" pursuit for 3x All-Pro WR

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 14, 2025 08:16 GMT
New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Source: Getty
The Los Angeles Rams are one of the teams that were aggressive in free agency at the wide receiver position. Despite moving on from Cooper Kupp, the team signed All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to a two-year, $44 million contract with $26 million guaranteed.

Adams discussed how Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay was aggressive in getting him to sign with the team.

"I’ll say aggressive, but in all the right ways, though. He sent me a couple highlight tapes of myself narrating. It was kind of Jon Gruden-esque a little bit. You know how he is with ball so he’s breaking down every single clip.
"The first one was like seven minutes and then he sent another one that was probably another two minutes where he’s just going through everything and talking about it. I thought he took that job to be on TV for a minute when I was watching it.”

Below is the video of Davante Adams discussing this with the assembled media.

Davante Adams split time between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets last season and finished playing 14 games and recording 85 catches on 141 targets for 1,063 yards (12.5 yards per reception) with eight receiving touchdowns.

What is the biggest remaining need for the Los Angeles Rams this offseason?

The Los Angeles Rams made the NFC Divisional Round last season but there are still some weaknesses that need to be addressed. Right now, the biggest weakness on the roster is their offensive line as the team needs to keep quarterback Matthew Stafford upright and healthy.

The Rams have only added one offensive lineman, center Coleman Shelton during the free agency period as of this writing. They could still be in the free agency hunt as Over The Cap projects the team to have more than $30.4 million in available cap space.

The 2025 NFL draft could be where they continue to add as well with the team holding the 26th pick in the draft currently and they have eight picks in the draft, including four sixth-round selections.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
