"We almost died together" - Davante Adams and Derek Carr's scary rafting trip almost cost duo their life

Davante Adams and Derek Carr are teammates in 2022, but they were also teammates in college at Fresno State. Once the two entered the NFL, Carr went to the Raiders, while Adams went to the Packers. Now, almost ten years since Adams entered the league, the two are back together.

However, there was a moment when both the quarterback and wide receiver could have never went their separate ways. Instead, they could have perished together while still attending Fresno State. According to ESPN via Fox News, the wide receiver and the tour guide from the trip told the story of how the two teammates almost died when they went rafting once while in college.

The tour guide, Ryan Soares, set the stage, explaining how the spot called the Banzai Hole was not exactly the most deadly river in the world:

"If you fall out and end up having to swim, you're not going to die. Well, technically, you could."

Field Yates @FieldYates It’s going to be a nightmare to cover Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow at the same time. It’s going to be a nightmare to cover Davante Adams, Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow at the same time. https://t.co/k517ZKB54w

He went on to explain that the number one rule was to never ever stop paddling. However, Adams did at one point as they were "going down." He told his side of the story:

"We almost died together... I stop paddling as soon as we get through there because – literally – we were going down."

The two eventually got away from the raft and swam to shore, bringing the raft with them. The tour guide and the two players had a talk, which the guide described:

"After we cleared the boat, we had a talk on the shore, one more time, about how important it is to never stop paddling. From that point on, they were the best paddlers I ever had."

Davante Adams and Derek Carr heading into 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars v Las Vegas Raiders

Once again, the wide receiver and quarterback are in the same boat. However, this one is in the shape of a football team and is located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The team is currently staring down a list of games on the schedule and opponents to defeat. The first on the list is the Los Angeles Chargers.

Davante Adams left the Green Bay Packers soon after the 2021 season ended. The exit came in the days following the team's announcement that they would be keeping Aaron Rodgers around until, at least, 2026. The wide receiver is coming off one of the most productive seasons of his career, earning 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021.

Meanwhile, Derek Carr is coming off a season that saw his head coach get fired in the middle of the year. Despite the loss of Jon Gruden, the quarterback was still able to take his team to the playoffs. With the addition of a new head coach and Davante Adams, many expect the team to beat their level of success from 2021. Will Derek Carr take his team even further in 2022?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe