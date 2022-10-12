“There is no way you’re going to let that slide” – Stephen A Smith believes Davante Adams' suspension is in the works with NFL looking to lay down the law

Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders lost a close game to division rivals Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Following the end of the game, Adams was involved in an unfortunate incident. Frustration from the loss got the better of the receiver as he pushed a cameraman while heading into the locker room. The cameraman appeared to catch Adams blindsided as he walked in front of him. The Raiders receiver was caught on live television and it wasn't a good look for him.
The cameraman filed a complaint against Adams to the local authorities, and everyone was talking about the incident after the game. On ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith also chimed in on the discussion and claimed that Adams deserves a suspension. Here's what he said:
"That's no indictment against Davante Adams character, by all accounts a good brother, a very conscientious face of the franchise because we know he's the best player on that franchise. If you're the NFL, and that's caught on camera on national television for Monday Night Football, there is no way that you're going to let that slide."
He continued:
"It's a very bad look and we understand why he's frustrated. But if you're in a National Football League, you're sending the message no matter how frustrated you are, you can't do that. And that's why I think a suspension is coming."
The receiver has also been charged with misdemeanor assault over the incident.
Davante Adams apologized to the cameraman while speaking to the media after the match, and also through his Twitter account. Adams has never been involved in this kind of incident throughout the course of his career, and hopefully, will not again.
Davante Adams had an stellar performance against the Kansas City Chiefs
The incident with the cameraman post-game overshadowed an interesting night for Adams against the Chiefs. He only had three receptions, but they were for 124 yards and two touchdowns. On the final play, Adams and Hunter Renfrow collided, resulting in a turnover on downs for the Raiders. This was minutes before the incident with the cameraman.
The Raiders are now 1-4 to start the season, and their record doesn't display the kind of team that they are. They have lost three close games, and these losses will sting them when it comes to the race to the playoffs.
The Raiders have a bye in Week 6, and hopefully they will come back strong in Week 7 where they will face the Houston Texans.
