“There is no way you’re going to let that slide” – Stephen A Smith believes Davante Adams' suspension is in the works with NFL looking to lay down the law

Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders lost a close game to division rivals Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. Following the end of the game, Adams was involved in an unfortunate incident. Frustration from the loss got the better of the receiver as he pushed a cameraman while heading into the locker room. The cameraman appeared to catch Adams blindsided as he walked in front of him. The Raiders receiver was caught on live television and it wasn't a good look for him.

Doug Gottlieb @GottliebShow Seems a little more clear from this angle that Davante didn’t see him at all.. he apologized, let’s move on Seems a little more clear from this angle that Davante didn’t see him at all.. he apologized, let’s move on https://t.co/yk71Clyho6

The cameraman filed a complaint against Adams to the local authorities, and everyone was talking about the incident after the game. On ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith also chimed in on the discussion and claimed that Adams deserves a suspension. Here's what he said:

"That's no indictment against Davante Adams character, by all accounts a good brother, a very conscientious face of the franchise because we know he's the best player on that franchise. If you're the NFL, and that's caught on camera on national television for Monday Night Football, there is no way that you're going to let that slide."

He continued:

"It's a very bad look and we understand why he's frustrated. But if you're in a National Football League, you're sending the message no matter how frustrated you are, you can't do that. And that's why I think a suspension is coming."

The receiver has also been charged with misdemeanor assault over the incident.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Shain Bergan @ShainKCTV BREAKING: Raiders WR Davante Adams cited for assault in Kansas City, MO, after pushing a photographer while leaving the field in the Chiefs' Monday night win against Las Vegas. Here's a copy of the citation, filed in KC Municipal Court. BREAKING: Raiders WR Davante Adams cited for assault in Kansas City, MO, after pushing a photographer while leaving the field in the Chiefs' Monday night win against Las Vegas. Here's a copy of the citation, filed in KC Municipal Court. https://t.co/0JYxABuHOY #Raiders WR Davante Adams, whose situation is being reviewed by the NFL for discipline, has been charged with misdemeanor assault, per court records. twitter.com/ShainKCTV/stat… #Raiders WR Davante Adams, whose situation is being reviewed by the NFL for discipline, has been charged with misdemeanor assault, per court records. twitter.com/ShainKCTV/stat…

Davante Adams apologized to the cameraman while speaking to the media after the match, and also through his Twitter account. Adams has never been involved in this kind of incident throughout the course of his career, and hopefully, will not again.

Davante Adams @tae15adams Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.

Davante Adams had an stellar performance against the Kansas City Chiefs

Davante Adams - Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

The incident with the cameraman post-game overshadowed an interesting night for Adams against the Chiefs. He only had three receptions, but they were for 124 yards and two touchdowns. On the final play, Adams and Hunter Renfrow collided, resulting in a turnover on downs for the Raiders. This was minutes before the incident with the cameraman.

John @iam_johnw Davante Adams and hunter renfrow lmaoooo Davante Adams and hunter renfrow lmaoooo https://t.co/HrNvuAETuS

The Raiders are now 1-4 to start the season, and their record doesn't display the kind of team that they are. They have lost three close games, and these losses will sting them when it comes to the race to the playoffs.

The Raiders have a bye in Week 6, and hopefully they will come back strong in Week 7 where they will face the Houston Texans.

