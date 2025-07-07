Davante Adams drops 2-word message as Rams WR prepares for ACC golf tournament in Lake Tahoe

Despite representing the Green Bay Packers for the first eight seasons of his NFL career, wide receiver Davante Adams is joining the fourth team of his professional career this year.

Ad

After a disappointing tenure with both the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets, Adams is looking to feature in a major role for the Los Angeles Rams this upcoming year. However, before the new season begins, Adams has some other things to take care of off the football field.

In a story post to the social media platform Instagram, Adams made clear that his focus right now is on his golf game. The photo shows Adams teeing off from the Twin Dolphin Golf Club, with the caption outlining how he is getting ready for the upcoming American Century Championship (ACC) that is taking place this weekend.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Tahoe prep!! @acchampionship." Adams said alongside the video of his golf shot.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Davante Adams Instagram Story

What can Davante Adams bring to the Los Angeles Rams in 2025?

Davante Adams is still performing at a high level in the NFL and is still one of the most complete receivers in the game. He is an elite route runner who creates separation from defenders with ease, as well as being a physical receiver who can make contested catches.

Ad

Last season, Adams finished the 2024 campaign with 85 receptions for 1,063 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns between his time with the Raiders and the Jets.

Now in Los Angeles after signing a two-year contract with the Rams this offseason, Adams has a legitimate chance to challenge for a Super Bowl in 2025. The Rams have arguably the best coach in all of football in Sean McVay, an elite QB in Matthew Stafford, great offensive options in WR Puka Nacua and RB Kyren Williams, and a top defense with stars all around the unit.

Ad

As a result, the Rams have a real chance to contend for the playoffs, the division, and the Super Bowl next year. Bet365 currently has the Rams with the ninth-best odds (+2000) to win the Super Bowl in 2025.

Super Bowl LX Odds - Bet365

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.