Davante Adams drops 2-word message as Rams WR prepares for ACC golf tournament in Lake Tahoe

Despite representing the Green Bay Packers for the first eight seasons of his NFL career, wide receiver Davante Adams is joining the fourth team of his professional career this year.
After a disappointing tenure with both the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets, Adams is looking to feature in a major role for the Los Angeles Rams this upcoming year. However, before the new season begins, Adams has some other things to take care of off the football field.
In a story post to the social media platform Instagram, Adams made clear that his focus right now is on his golf game. The photo shows Adams teeing off from the Twin Dolphin Golf Club, with the caption outlining how he is getting ready for the upcoming American Century Championship (ACC) that is taking place this weekend.
"Tahoe prep!! @acchampionship." Adams said alongside the video of his golf shot.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
What can Davante Adams bring to the Los Angeles Rams in 2025?
Davante Adams is still performing at a high level in the NFL and is still one of the most complete receivers in the game. He is an elite route runner who creates separation from defenders with ease, as well as being a physical receiver who can make contested catches.
Last season, Adams finished the 2024 campaign with 85 receptions for 1,063 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns between his time with the Raiders and the Jets.
Now in Los Angeles after signing a two-year contract with the Rams this offseason, Adams has a legitimate chance to challenge for a Super Bowl in 2025. The Rams have arguably the best coach in all of football in Sean McVay, an elite QB in Matthew Stafford, great offensive options in WR Puka Nacua and RB Kyren Williams, and a top defense with stars all around the unit.
As a result, the Rams have a real chance to contend for the playoffs, the division, and the Super Bowl next year. Bet365 currently has the Rams with the ninth-best odds (+2000) to win the Super Bowl in 2025.
Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.