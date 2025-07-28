Davante Adams embraces Puka Nacua pressure in race for 2,000 yards with Rams

Davante Adams is ready to have a 2,000-yard receiving year if need be. However, the veteran wide receiver doesn't believe it will ultimately be necessary.Adams was a guest on &quot;Up &amp; Adams&quot; on Monday morning, and Kay Adams asked him who he thinks will first hit 2,000 receiving yards in 2025. Himself, or teammate Puka Nacua?Adams noted he isn't sure such a season from himself will be needed on the high-powered Rams offense. But is ready to step up and make it happen if need be.&quot;I feel like I can get 2k. I feel like that wouldn't be that crazy. But I said I don't know how much I want to have 2k on this team. And he kind of looked at me crazy. I was like, because at the end of the day, so much of my enjoyment and the way I show my excitement, I don't do it a lot.&quot;I score a touchdown, and I try to be Mr. Cool Guy all the time. ... I don't think of dancing and having all crazy celebrations. But when one of my boys scores, ... I am the most excited person in the world. ... If I need to get 2k this year, I'll be ready for that. But I don't think it'll need to be that kind of season. But I'm ready for every ball to come my way.&quot;In a Rams offense that already features a standout young receiver in Nacua, the addition of Adams, who had over 1,000 yards receiving and eight touchdowns in 2024, will certainly make the Los Angeles offense one of the most feared in the league.Is Davante Adams the missing piece to help the Rams return to the Super Bowl?NFL: Los Angeles Rams Training Camp - Source: ImagnDavante Adams signed a two-year, $44 million deal with the Rams in March after being released by the New York Jets. He joins Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua on the Rams, who made a playoff push in 2024 by making it to the divisional round on the NFC side of the bracket.Ultimately, the Rams narrowly lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, ending their season. However, Los Angeles gave Philadelphia its closest game of its playoff run, including their dominant Super Bowl game win over the Kansas City Chiefs.With the addition of Adams to the offense, perhaps the Rams can challenge Philadelphia in the NFC for a bid at the Lombardi Trophy in 2025. The Rams open up their 2025 season at home against the Houston Texans on September 7.