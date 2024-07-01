Davante Adams' future uncertain as Raiders face $44,100,000 cap hit for 2025: Report

Davante Adams has spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders and has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. In his two years with the team, he has totaled 203 receptions for 2,660 yards and 22 touchdowns.

While Adams appears to be locked into his current role with the Raiders for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, his future with the franchise could apparently be in jeopardy. This is due to his upcoming cap hit for the 2025 season next year, which is currently among the highest of any player.

According to the New York Times, his 2025 cap hit of $44.1 million may be too much for the Raiders. The report explained that a potential contract extension, or possibly restructuring his current one, may be the only way to keep Adams with the team long-term.

If not, trading him next offseason could be an option, as they would free up $28.4 million in cap space if they did.

Davante Adams is in the third season of a five-year contract and has a cap hit of $25.35 million for the 2024 NFL season. That figure soon rises to $44.1 million for the fourth and fifth years of his present contract. Unless both parties can agree on new terms, this could be his final year in Las Vegas.

Where Davante Adams' cap-hit rank among NFL WRs?

Davante Adams' $25.35 million cap hit appears to be reasonable for the Las Vegas Raiders. It currently ranks as the fifth-highest among all wide receivers this year, with Tyreek Hill leading the way at $31.32 million.

Adams' $44.1 million cap hit is the highest cap of any wide receiver for the 2025 season by a significant margin, leading second-place Hill by nearly $10 million.

This is what could create a major issue for the Raiders, especially considering they have been in the market for a new quarterback as well. Committing that much money to one player limits their ability to bring in new players to improve the team or even keep their current ones while remaining under the salary cap.

