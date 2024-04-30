Davante Adams gets candid on being in 'tough position' with Packers exit despite Jordan Love turning into a 'baller'

Davante Adams requested a trade from the Green Bay Packers before the 2022 season and was ultimately traded to the Las Vegas Raiders. Packers fans were disappointed by the move, as they lost their best wide receiver at the time as well as one of the best pass catchers in the entire NFL.

Part of Adams' decision to leave Green Bay was due to his quarterback and close friend, Aaron Rodgers, leaving the team. Adams didn't want to stick around to catch passes from inexperienced quarterback Jordan Love as the team was set to start a rebuild.

On teammate Maxx Crosby's YouTube show, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby," Adams opened up on his trade request.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm, like, the poster child for you make a decision and you live with it you know at the end of the day so I'll never regret anything," Adams said. "While I was in Green Bay 'cause as Aaron's in there, all the reps that I'm getting are going to be with him, and, you know, we built up what we built, so basing it off of that and then having a young guy that had no experience, for me, it was tough to stay in that position.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

"At the time when I was there, I hadn't necessarily seen enough to say this is for sure what I should do, but in hindsight, like, we talked about, I mean, kid is a baller."

Who's to blame Davante Adams? He didn't know how long it would take for Green Bay to re-emerge as a playoff team, and he didn't have enough chemistry with Love built up to be comfortable enough to stay.

Love led the Packers to a playoff berth last year in his first season as a full-time starter and played better than most expected him to.

Who will be throwing Davante Adams the ball this season as the Raiders' quarterback?

Davante Adams during Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Speaking of quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders' QB situation is still murky after the draft.

While there were six quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday night, the Raiders weren't one of the six teams to use their first-round pick on a QB. Instead, they selected tight end Brock Bowers with their pick.

The team signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew this offseason to compete with second-year quarterback Aidan O'Connell, who went 5-5 as the team's primary starter last year.

Minshew went 7-6 as the Colts' quarterback last season after rookie Anthony Richardson went down with an injury.

It's anybody's guess as to who will be the Raiders' starting quarterback come Week 1. That's a tough decision first-year coach Antonio Pierce and his staff will have to make.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Davante Adams and "The Rush with Maxx Crosby" and credit Sportskeeda