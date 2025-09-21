“I’m hoping to show him a few things”: Davante Adams gives clear warning to Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell ahead of Week 3 game vs. Rams

Davante Adams was productive in the 2010s and even as the NFL heads into the second half of the 2020s, Adams continues to produce in team-altering ways. As a top Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, the odds appear high that he will match up against cornerback Quinyon Mitchell at times against the Philadelphia Eagles.In the lead-up to the game, Adams was asked hours before kickoff in an interview clip posted on X about the matchup. He delivered the obligatory compliments to the defense but was clear in what he wanted to show Mitchell.&quot;It's not just him, they got a great defense across the board,&quot; Adams said. &quot;He's a great young player. I think he shows a lot of promise for the future, but I'm hoping I can show him a few things that he never seen, never had to deal with before today, so it'll be fun.&quot;Of course, Mitchell hopes to have more fun than Adams as one of the faces of the Eagles team that dominated his matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59. Of course, Adams is one of the biggest new additions to the Rams since the team fell at the hands of Mitchell's Eagles in the playoffs in the 2024-25 season.Davante Adams takes lead in race against predecessor Cooper KuppDavante Adams at Los Angeles Rams v Tennessee Titans - NFL 2025 - Source: GettyThe new Los Angeles Rams wide receiver was brought in to help fill the void left by the departure of franchise receiver Cooper Kupp. Thus far, the receiver is ahead of Kupp in yards and touchdowns heading into Week 3. Kupp had 105 yards and zero touchdowns while Adams had 157 yards and a touchdown.Both Davante Adams and Kupp had more impactful Week 2 performances than they had in Week 1. Adams had six catches for 106 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 compared to four catches for 51 yards in Week 1. Kupp earned 90 yards in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers compared to just 15 yards against the San Francisco 49ers.In addition, Adams is in a race to beat Kupp's production with the Rams in 2024, proving whether he was the upgrade he was added in the hopes of being. Kupp earned 67 catches for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 2024.Davante Adams, meanwhile, has earned 157 yards and a touchdown heading into Week 3, putting him in great shape to pass Kupp. However, with a long season ahead, will Adams or Kupp have the final laugh?