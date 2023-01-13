"Somebody needs to be held accountable" - Davante Adams goes off on Twitter in support of teammate

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is just the latest NFL player who is unhappy with the recent release of the All-Pro lists. The NFLPA First Team All-Pro list was released earlier this week and on Friday, the AP All-Pro list was put out.

While there appeared to be many snubs in both lists, Adams was unhappy that one of his Raiders teammates was left out.

Adams congratulated his teammates and the other NFL players in the league on their awards. But he then went on to say that Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was wrongly left off the list. He stated that someone needs to be held accountable for these selections.

"Congrats to my teammates and other boys around the league on their all-pro nods! Maxx was brutally snubbed and somebody needs to be held accountable. As for me…that’s 3 1st team blessings in a row. God is great"

Davante Adams @tae15adams 🏾 Congrats to my teammates and other boys around the league on their all-pro nods! Maxx was brutally snubbed and somebody needs to be held accountable. As for me…that’s 3 1st team blessings in a row. God is great Congrats to my teammates and other boys around the league on their all-pro nods! Maxx was brutally snubbed and somebody needs to be held accountable. As for me…that’s 3 1st team blessings in a row. God is great 🙌🏾

Maxx Crosby did have a standout season for the Raiders in 2022. He had a career-high 12.5 sacks, along with 49 solo tackles, 89 combined tackles, and three forced fumbles. Crosby's performance in 2022 was definitely one of the highlights for the Raiders' defense.

Why did WR Davante Adams want the Packers to trade him?

Last offseason, wide receiver Davante Adams asked the Green Bay Packers to trade him. He played for the Packers for eight seasons since they drafted him out of Fresno State. With the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers and whether he would return for another season, the wide receiver wanted out of Green Bay.

The Packers traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders, which was a positive for two reasons. One, he was closer to his hometown in California and he was reunited with his college quarterback Derek Carr.

He signed a contract extension, a five-year deal worth $141.25 million, with the Raiders upon being traded. But the 2022 NFL season looked very different than what he would have imagined.

The Raiders had just a 6-10 record and Carr was benched ahead of Week 17. He essentially then left the team and earlier this week, confirmed his departure from the Raiders after nine seasons.

Now, the wide receiver is in the same, if not worse, position than he found himself last season. The Raiders likely won't want to move Davante Adams until after the 2024 NFL season, considering the amount of money that they currently owe him. The best option is to now find a quarterback that will utilize the wide receiver's talents.

Poll : 0 votes