Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers abandon contract discussions

According to a report by Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers and Davante Adams have broken off contract extension talks. Adams, who finished the 2020 season with 115 catches, 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns, is set to become a free agent following the conclusion of the 2021 season.

The Packers had hoped to lock Adams in for the foreseeable future, but those hopes have since vanished into thin air.

With the Aaron Rodgers drama surrounding the Packers this offseason, it was easy to forget about superstar wide receiver Davante Adams and his contract situation. However, news this morning indicates that Adams and the Packers are in just as bad a place with Adams as they are with Rodgers.

NFL reporter Ian Rapoport said in a tweet that Adams and the Packers had been negotiating for months but talks have now grinded to a halt and there are no plans to resume them.

"It’s not just Aaron Rodgers: The Packers and star WR Davante Adams have broken off long-term extension talks. There are no current plans to resume them. The two sides have been negotiating for months, but they are now in a bad place, sources say. First the QB, now the No. 1 WR," Rapoport tweeted.

Rapoport went on to say that a big reason the talks never went anywhere was that the Packers refused to make Adams the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

The #Packers and Davante Adams’ reps worked behind the scenes to get a deal done. The proposals have not acknowledged Adams as the highest paid WR, sources say. Green Bay’s classic structure has led to limited options. Now, talks are off with just a few days to go before camp. https://t.co/8m0WM7TTBX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

What does the future hold for Adams and the Packers?

Green Bay is in serious trouble if they can't figure something out with Adams. Adams is a top-three wide receiver in the NFL. Without him, the Green Bay Packers don't have any elite-level talent left at receiver.

Plus, if the Packers are forced to move on from Rodgers, Adams would be an incredible weapon to have for a young quarterback like Jordan Love.

As for Adams, if he plays out his final year in Green Bay and leaves the team in the 2022 offseason, his future destination could very well be the Las Vegas Raiders.

Former college teammate Derek Carr has made comments in the past about recruiting Adams for the Raiders. Those college ties have been known to come in handy come offseason time. Bottom line: the Packers were already in a sticky situation and it doesn't appear to be getting any better.

