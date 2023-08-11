Davante Adams injury: What happened to Raiders WR?

There's some concerning news coming out of Las Vegas this morning regarding star wide receiver Davante Adams. During the first play of team drills, Adams took a big hit from defensive back, Chardavius Ward.

The hit-injured Adams, which left him walking gingerly and with some pain. As a result, Adams has been sent to the locker room for further evaluation of the injury.

The severity of the injury is unknown, but this isn't good news for the Raiders or their fans.

Adams led all Raiders' wide receivers last season with 100 receptions, 1,516 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns. He was named a first-team All-Pro for a third team in his career while being named to his sixth Pro Bowl.

The Raiders can be hopeful that the injury isn't serious and that it's something minor, as it would be a huge loss losing their number-one wide receiver for some time.

Losing Davante Adams would be a big loss for the Raiders and Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo during Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp

Upon releasing veteran quarterback Derek Carr, the Las Vegas Raiders signed free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this off-season. Garoppolo inked a three-year deal worth $67.5 million to be their starting quarterback for the next few seasons.

While transitioning to the Raiders' system, it would be detrimental to his progress this season losing Adams for some time if his injury is serious. The Raiders have two quality starters in Jakobi Meyers and Hunter Renfrow, but replacing Adams is impossible.

Not to mention, running back Josh Jacobs is still away from the team as he is holding out in hopes of more money in his contract.

For Garoppolo's sake and the team's sake, hopefully, Davante Adams' injury in practice is nothing serious, and he doesn't miss any time. The Raiders could be cautious with him for the rest of the preseason.