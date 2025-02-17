Davante Adams landing spot: Kay Adams lists one team 6x Pro Bowler “would fit beautifully” on

Wide receiver Davante Adams will likely be on the move this offseason as the New York Jets look to rebuild. On Monday morning, Kay Adams addressed offseason hot topics on her "Up and Adams Show."

One of those topics was Davante Adams's future and which team he could play for in 2025. Kay Adams said she hopes he is traded to a contender where he could make an impact and win. She mentioned the San Francisco 49ers as an option because they are close to where the wide receiver is from.

"I'm just gonna say Levi Stadium, 20 minutes from where he grew up, Palo Alto. If the Niners move on from Deebo, and it looks like they might, there is an opportunity there," Kay Adams said. (1:23 onwards) "There is a cap space there. They're a bit of a mess. They need to pay a bunch of guys. I mean, John Lynch really has a toughy this offseason, but I could see Adams there. I think he would fit beautifully there.”

Kay Adams also said that while the salary cap may be a tough situation for San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, she believes the wide receiver would be a great addition to the offense. She wouldn't rule out a Green Bay reunion for Adams, either.

ESPN insider believes Davante Adams is on his way out of New York

On Sunday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that wide receiver Davante Adams is likely the next member of the New York Jets to depart. Per Cimini, the wide receiver indicated that he would only stay if quarterback Aaron Rodgers stayed.

Since the New York Jets parted ways with Rodgers, it's believed that Adams is next. Although the wide receiver is under contract for two more seasons, his salary isn't guaranteed.

"Adams indicated at the end of the season that his future with the team was tied to Rodgers. He's under contract for two more years, but he won't have to request his release," Rich Cimini of ESPN reported. "It will happen because his 2025 cap charge is prohibitive -- $38.3 million, none of it guaranteed. The only way to stay is to renegotiate the deal, and he probably prefers to be released, allowing him to test free agency for the first time."

The New York Jets would save $29.2 million if they released him. It would also give Adams his first opportunity to test free agency.

