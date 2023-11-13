The Green Bay Packers have seen Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers leave over the past two years for different reasons. The wide receiver wanted to play with Derek Carr, his college quarterback, with the Las Vegas Raiders. In the process, he wanted to avoid being franchise tagged and get a better deal.

The quarterback had a different issue altogether. He felt that over his career in Wisconsin he had never got the kind of support he thought he deserved. On top of that, instead of giving him tools, three years back they had drafted his successor, Jordan Love.

So, Davante Adams moved to Las Vegas and Aaron Rodgers went to New York to play for the Jets. But things have not worked out well for both of them. The Raiders receiver has been frustrated with the lack of service this year and seen Derek Carr shipped off to the New Orleans Saints. The Jets quarterback, meanwhile, went down on the first drive of this season with a torn Achilles.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Aaron Rodgers is expected to be back this year or next and become the starting quarterback for New York. Davante Adams, on the other hand, is dealing with the coaching staff being fired and starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo being benched. It is clearly an unsettling situation and he could be in better teams with loftier ambitions.

That is where the Jets come in. They are clearly gearing up for a Super Bowl run when Aaron Rodgers is back. They even tried to get Davante Adams this time before the trade deadline closed, only to be rebuffed by the general manager who was let go later that day. But during the Sunday Night Football matchup, the Raiders wide receiver was seen chatting freely with the Jets receiving corps.

Davante Adams Jets rumors fly as Raiders receiver hangs out with opponents before the game

That set of rumors that he will move to the Jets once the season is over. Here are some of the best responses on social media.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jets would love to have someone like Davante Adams

The more rationale explanation for the Raiders receiver speaking to the Jets receivers is because Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard used to be his teammates in Green Bay. However, one thing the Jets know is that they need better receiving options next season. They need a premier receiver opposite Garrett Wilson when Aaron Rodgers returns. Getting someone like him and fortifying the offensive line should be their priority for the coming season.