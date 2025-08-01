Davante Adams signed a two-year contract worth $44 million with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2025 NFL offseason. He reportedly had several interested teams during the free agency period after departing the New York Jets, but decided to join the NFC West champiuons from last season.The superstar wide receiver was interviewed by Bryant McFadden for CBS Sports from Rams training camp. McFadden specifically asked Adams why he chose Los Angeles as his next team when he seemingly had pletny of options this year.Adams explained:&quot;Obviously I was looking at the quarterback and just the feel of the team. This team has had recent success and clearly showed promise. I also enjoyed the head coach and the interactions I had with him throughout the process. It was clear that I was valued here, so I couldn't wait to come and be a part of an organization that was looking forward to having as much fun with me as I was with them. It's been awesome.&quot;Davante Adams outlined that head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford played a major role in why he ultimately chose to join the Rams. He also praised them for their recent success, inlcuding making it to the NFL Playoffs in each of the past two seasons. They will be looking to take another step forward this year and Adams apparently believes that he can help them do so.Rams WR outlook after adding Davante AdamsDavante AdamsThe Los Angeles Rams have featured one of the best wide receiver tandems in the entire NFL in recent years. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp have been elite wepaons for Matthew Stafford, but Kupp departed for the Seattle Seahawks during the offseason.The Rams didn't waste any time replacing the former receiving triple crown winner when they added Davante Adams during the free agency period. A legitimate case can be made that they he is an upgrade over Kupp, who has failed to exceed 1,000 yards in any of his past three seasons.Adams has done so in each of the past five years and with three different teams during this stretch. He has also surpassed 100 receptions in four of those seasons and totaled 59 touchdowns. Kupp has only totaled 57 receiving touchdowns in his entire eight-year career, and considering how both veterans have performed in recent seasons, Adams can potentially elevate the Rams' offense to the next level.