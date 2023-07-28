Davante Adams' future has been one of the leading storylines in the NFL today apart from Dalvin Cook, who is slated to meet with the New York Jets. As reported yesterday, many league insiders believe a deal between the two parties could be reached this weekend. Now comes word that star wide receiver Adams will eventually ask to be traded from the Las Vegas Raiders and will end up with the Jets too. So where do we stand?

The rumors of Adams wanting out of Las Vegas and ending up with the New York Jets were started by Craig Carton of FS1. Carton’s comments seemed more like a prediction rather than inside information he procured.

He was quoted on his show as saying:

“I guarantee you there’s going to be stories out there now that DaVante Adams wants out of Las Vegas.”

Carton later doubled down and said:

“I’m telling you know there’s going to be stories at some point that Davante Adams wants out of Las Vegas.”

Carton then implied Adams would want to come and play for the New York Jets and reunite with his former quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Thursday, Rodgers and the Jets agreed to a two-year, $75 million deal, taking a $35 million pay cut.

This move added fuel to the fire, but is there any underlying foundation to these rumors? No - from what I was told.

Las Vegas Raiders' Davante Adams struggled with Derek Carr in 2022 season

Members of Davante Adams’ team poured cold water on any rumors the receiver is looking to be traded out of Las Vegas. In fact, they characterized all reports of Adams being unhappy in Vegas and wanting to be traded as “complete garbage”.

Two days into training camp, Adams is working to build a rapport with his new quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, and has been working on the offensive schemes with the former 49ers star before the camp opened. I was told Adams personally likes Garoppolo and they are excited about the future of the relationship, assuming the quarterback stays healthy.