In 2022, Davante Adams got himself a trade to the Las Vegas Raiders, signing a then-record five-year, $141.25-million extension. He was very elated at the time, as it meant a reunion with Derek Carr, his teammate at Fresno State.

Alas, the reunion would last just that season. While the former Green Bay Packer once again led the NFL in receiving touchdowns and broke the franchise record for single-season receiving yards, the team struggled. They benches their quarterback well before the final week and missed the playoffs at 6-11.

During the offseason, the Raiders made a big gamble, replacing Carr, long the face of the franchise, with Jimmy Garoppolo, who had become expendable in the San Francisco 49ers' quarterback hierarchy.

The initial thought was that having a former Super Bowl finalist under center would truly unlock his new Adams' potential.

However, the experiment has gone horribly wrong, as brutally shown during Monday night's 26-14 loss at the Detroit Lions. Garoppolo was sacked six times and intercepted once, while Adams notoriously was targeted exactly once for an 11-yard catch.

As the game neared its end, cameras caught the six-time Pro Bowler throwing a fit and yelling:

“I hate this f—king bulls—t”

