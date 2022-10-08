“He’s probably had some of the most adversity from any other quarterback” – Davante Adams gets drawn into Aaron Rodgers vs Derek Carr debate all over again 

The Green Bay Packers haven't been the same team since trading star receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason.

They have looked shabby on offense and Aaron Rodgers hasn't built chemistry yet with his young receiving corps.

Adams himself must have missed the Packers, as playing with Derek Carr has resulted in him getting fewer targets than usual. This is largely due to the quality of players the Raiders have on the offensive end.

During the offseason, Davante Adams courted controversy when he claimed Carr and Rodgers were equally talented.

He once again spoke about the quarterbacks and had a slightly more refined answer this time around.

Speaking on the Matt Lombardo Show, presented by Heavy, Adams said this about Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr:

"I mean, they are two guys that expect a lot from themselves and they don’t, they’re not satisfied with anything less than a great effort out there, and they want greatness every time they hit the field."

"Obviously one is a four-time MVP, you know, Super Bowl-winning quarterback, and another one is slightly younger, extremely accomplished, but hasn’t really had some of the acknowledgements of the accolades that Aaron [Rodgers] has."

Despite Rodgers' glorious resume, Davante Adams also spoke highly of his current quarterback. Talking about Derek Carr, Adams said:

"[Carr has] probably had some of the most adversity from any other quarterbacks that I know of, let alone personally."

Davante Adams has been balling out for the Las Vegas Raiders

Denver Broncos v Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders won their first game of the season last week after getting off to a poor start, but star receiver Davante Adams has played well so far this season.

Four games into the campaign, Adams has 26 receptions for 290 yards and three touchdowns.

He has had fewer touches with the ball because of the multiple options Derek Carr has at his disposal, and due to that, Adams' numbers have regressed as compared to last season.

This might help Adams going further in the season, as he won't be exhausted and will be available to make big plays whenever required.

The Raiders will face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 5, and it will be interesting to see if Adams finds the endzone against a strong Chiefs defense.

