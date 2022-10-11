Davante Adams' outburst against photographer likely to land him in legal trouble

The Las Vegas Raiders have not gotten off to the start the envisioned when they traded for Davante Adams and hired Josh McDaniels to be their new head coach. Their 1-4 start has all but buried them in the deep AFC West.

Following a loss, Adams shoved a photographer to the ground while exiting the field. That is going to hurt his reputation, but it could get worse from there.

The man is reportedly filing a police report against the star wide receiver, so there could be legal ramifications.

Monday night's divisional game against the Kansas City Chiefs was a big one for their ability to get back into the division race. They lost 30-29 after blowing a lead and failing to convert a crucial two-point conversion.

After the loss, Adams was seen taking his frustration out on a photographer as he walked off the field.

He shoved the photographer to the ground and continued making his way to the locker room. He looked at the man with a questioning gesture before walking past him.

It was not a good look for the former Packer on national television, though the rampant camera coverage of everything these days made sure that everyone saw the video.

Davante Adams @tae15adams Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.

The wide receiver has apologized, but he is still likely going to face some sort of punishment for his actions.

What kind of punishment will Davante Adams face?

In terms of legal trouble, nothing may ultimately come of the police report, but there is at least the potential for him to have to pay a fine or even face assault charges.

In the NFL world, though, there is probably a very high chance that the Raiders' star faces punishment.

A suspension and perhaps a fine are probably in order. There's no indication that the photographer suffered any injuries from the push, but a punishment is probably on the way.

The Raiders are in their bye week now, but following that, a one-game suspension seems likely. Anything more than that would feel agressive for an infraction that didn't do as much damage.

Las Vegas Raiders v Kansas City Chiefs

A fine is also possible, but less likely. The NFL will have this week to discuss penalty options and levy them before the Raiders resume play in Week 7. They may be without their top target and one of the best offseason acquisitions.

