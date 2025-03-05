Davante Adams-Packers reunion on the table for 3x All-Pro WR, claims NFL insider

The New York Jets released Davante Adams on Tuesday after failing to negotiate a contract extension or trade for the wideout. With Adams set to hit the free agency market, NFL insider James Palmer has suggested that the three-time All-Pro receiver could make a sensational return to the Green Bay Packers.

Ad

In a video released by Underdog NFL on X, Palmer cited a few landing spots for Adams in 2025, starting with a potential move back to Green Bay.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yes, it's a talented wide receiver group, but they're young and lacking a veteran presence," Palmer said about the Packers. "And players on that team have already stumped for adding a top-tier wide receiver, and Adams specifically.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Remember, he [Adams] loves to play in a comfortable situation. Maybe LaFleur brings that back."

Palmer also mentioned that the LA Chargers, Denver Broncos, and New England Patriots could serve as ideal landing spots for Adams since they would suit his style.

Ad

Finally, Palmer mentioned that Adams could look for a reunion with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, depending on where the signal-caller lands in the offseason. There is a possibility that Rodgers signs for the New York Giants, and in that situation, Adams could follow suit.

The Packers drafted Adams in the second round in 2014. He went on to play eight seasons in Green Bay, forming a lethal partnership with Rodgers, before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

Ad

How did Davante Adams fare in the 2024 NFL season?

Former New York Jets WR Davante Adams - Source: Getty

Davante Adams began the 2024 season with the Raiders. He played three games for the franchise, recording 209 yards and a touchdown on 18 receptions, before being traded to the New York Jets in October.

Ad

Adams reunited with Aaron Rodgers in New York and played 11 games for the team, posting 854 yards with seven touchdowns on 67 receptions. However, his contributions did not help the Jets too much, as they finished last in the AFC East with a horrendous 5-12 record.

Nonetheless, Adams still proved that he can deliver at the top level. It remains to be seen where the six-time Pro Bowl wideout will play his football next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.