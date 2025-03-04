Davante Adams released by Jets just a day after his Disney trip with wife Devanne Villarreal

The New York Jets have reportedly released star wide receiver Davante Adams, just one day after he came back from a trip to Disney World with his wife, Devanne Villarreal, their two daughters, Daija Leigh and Dezi Lynn, and their baby son.

Ad

Davante posted pictures from their trip on Instagram, which featured his family enjoying different rides and attractions at the park. Meanwhile, the ex-Jets WR's newborn remained in the stroller and occasionally switched to Devanne's arms.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adams joined the Jets in October after being traded from the Las Vegas Raiders. He played 11 games, catching 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns. Despite his efforts, the Jets finished with a dismal 5-12 record.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

By cutting Adams, the team saves over $32 million in salary-cap space but takes a $6.2 million financial hit.

The Jets are making big changes to their team. They are also allowing wide receiver Allen Lazard to look for a trade.

Ad

Both Adams and Lazard had previously played with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was also released by the Jets.

Now, they are focusing on rebuilding under their new coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey. The Jets hope to improve their team and end their long playoff drought, which has lasted since 2010.

As for Adams, he is now free to sign with another team.

Davante Adams became a dad for third time

In August, Davante Adams and his wife, Devanne Villarreal welcomed their third child, a baby boy.

Ad

Ad

The couple shared their pregnancy news in April 2024. They announced it on their daughter Dezi’s second birthday, posting a family picture with ultrasound images and Devanne’s baby bump.

Adams wrote:

"Happy 2nd birthday Dezi 🥳 Mommy and daddy love you so much we got you a baby brother! Time to draw up this zone defense I’ve been working on…"

In August 2024, as the baby’s due date got closer, Adams took time off from football to be with his wife.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.