Davante Adams reveals Aaron Rodgers' requirements before committing to Steelers

On Tuesday’s episode of The Athletic’s Scoop City podcast, NFL insider Michael Silver shared details from a conversation with Davante Adams which shed light on Aaron Rodgers’ current approach to free agency. According to Adams, Rodgers’ mindset before committing to a team involves more than just football readiness.

“By the end, I think you saw a guy who’s still Aaron Rodgers and that’s what I believe he is,” Adams told Silver. “I think Aaron wants someone to roll out the red carpet for him. That is what he’s looking for.” (timestamp - 1:03:10)

As speculation continues around a possible move to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers’ public comments suggest a different focus. Speaking on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the 41-year-old did not confirm any plans regarding signing with the Steelers. Instead, he emphasized the need to prioritize personal matters, stating he’s “trying to be open to everything” and isn't attached to a specific team yet.

"I am trying to be open to everything and not specifically attach to anything when it comes to this decision. I'm not holding anybody hostage, though. I really want to emphasize that," Rodgers said on the podcast. "Nothing about what I'm saying, I've been up front from the beginning. I don't mean any disrespect to any player on their team, veteran or young guy that comes in, I'm just going through a lot with my personal life."

The Steelers, meanwhile, remain unsure of Aaron Rodgers’ intentions. No updates have been provided from the organization and they’ve not changed their offer. Sources indicate the team is not likely to make dramatic efforts to secure him, raising doubts about whether Pittsburgh is willing to provide the kind of reception the Super Bowl XLV champ might be seeking.

For now, Rodgers’ NFL future remains unclear. While interest may exist, commitment from either side has yet to follow.

Heyward brothers spark Aaron Rodgers-to-Steelers buzz amid social media exchange

Speculation grew after Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward reacted to a social media post on Monday that praised Jets coach Aaron Glenn for reportedly excluding Aaron Rodgers from his 2025 plans. Cam responded, saying,

“How can this be praised? This ain’t cool….”

His brother, Corey Heyward, then hinted that Rodgers may be joining the Steelers. He said,

“You better stand up for your teammate.”

Rodgers has been linked to Pittsburgh since entering free agency. The Steelers are reported to have offered Rodgers a deal last month. Despite these public signals, the QB has not formally signed with any team as of now.

