Davante Adams reveals he served Packers a warning in contract saga despite Aaron Rodgers drama in 2022 offseason

Las Vegas wide receiver Davante Adams has lifted the lid on what his last year with the Green Bay Packers was like, and it wasn't good.

With Adams wanting a new contract in 2021, coming off back-to-back All-Pros, the receiver felt he deserved to be paid. But with the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers, the franchise didn't seem to interested in getting a deal sorted that was of value to Adams.

The Raiders receiver revealed on "The Rush with Maxx Crosby" podcast that he wanted to stay in Green Bay and that he wanted to get a deal done early for the good of the franchise. However, the Packers came back with an offer that was not good enough to him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I had no security," Adams said. "I was basically playing under worse than a (franchise) tag that year, my last year in Green Bay. I was, like, the 20th highest-paid receiver in the league.

"So, I tell them, I'm like, 'Look Aaron has his stuff kind of going back and forth every year. I'll ignore all of that if we can just do this a year early, knock this out.' I proved it. I mean, I had two back-to-back All-Pros. I'm like, the more I play, it's not going to make it easy, so you might as well just figure it out.

"Then, they threw some deal at me that was just like almost, was, like, I barely made me even to want to play for them that year."

Davante Adams enjoying life as a Raider

Denver Broncos of the Las Vegas Raiders

After spending eight years in Green Bay, Davante Adams made it clear that he wanted to remain a Packer, but the franchise didn't come to the party with his contract. As such, he was shipped off to the Las Vegas Raiders, where his play didn't drop at all.

In 2022, Davante Adams' first year as a Raider, he totaled 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns as he again made the Pro Bowl and was an All-Pro selection.

Last season was a relatively down year for Adams, but he still managed 1,144 yards and eight touchdowns as the Raiders had some changes at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo and then Aiden O'Connell both trying their hands at the position.

Davante Adams is now entering his third season with the Raiders and Antonio Pierce has full control of the team. What will perhaps sting for Packers fans is that Adams wanted to stay, but the franchise didn't seem too interested in making that happen.