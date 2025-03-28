Davante Adams is stacking up wins on and off the field. On Thursday, the star wide receiver dropped an IG story flexing his sneaker collection.

“The spillover…” Adams wrote.

The story was a wall of sneaker boxes stacked to the ceiling, proving Adams' kicks game is as elite as his route running. However, while his shoe collection is making waves, it’s his move to LA that has Rams fans buzzing.

Davante Adams sends 2-word message while flexing insane sneaker collection (image credit: instagram/taeadams)

After falling short of the NFC championship last season, LA went into the offseason looking for game-changers. Enter Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler who has been a lock for 1,000-yard seasons since 2020, averaging just under 12 touchdowns a year during that span. Over his last 526 receptions, he has fumbled just once.

Now paired with Matthew Stafford, Adams has the chance to remind everyone he’s still one of the best in the league. Former NFL receiver-turned-analyst Greg Jennings sees a massive year ahead.

"There's no way in my mind that I can fathom Sean McVay getting Davante Adams and he's not going to get him the ball and put him in advantageous situations," Jennings said on Wednesday, via 'First Things First.' "Adams' level of production, the ability to stay healthy, he's been healthy the majority of his career, he is always going to put up numbers."

With Adams’ veteran savvy and Puka Nacua’s rising star power, the Rams’ offense could be electric. And with Stafford still slinging it at a high level, LA might have found the missing piece for a deep playoff run.

Matthew Stafford fired up to link up with Davante Adams in L.A.

Matthew Stafford isn’t just welcoming Davante Adams — he’s fired up. The Rams quarterback made it clear that he’s looking forward to teaming up with the three-time All-Pro receiver, calling Adams “a big addition to our team.”

Speaking at the Rams Football Academy Girls Flag Spring Classic on Sunday, Stafford also gave a shoutout to former teammate Cooper Kupp, who landed a strong deal with the Seattle Seahawks. While Kupp will be lining up in Seattle, Stafford said he’ll be rooting for him, just not when their teams face each other.

Entering his fifth season in LA, Stafford will soon kick off offseason workouts with a team expected to contend for a Super Bowl. Adams, fresh off signing a two-year deal worth up to $44 million, joins a receiver corps that includes breakout star Puka Nacua, speedster Tutu Atwell and rookie Jordan Whittington.

Stafford and Adams have history. The two battled for years in the NFC North when Stafford was with the Detroit Lions and Adams with the Green Bay Packers. Now that they’re on the same side, and if their connection clicks, the Rams’ offense could be dangerous next season.

