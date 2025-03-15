Davante Adams sends 3-word message as Rams WR embraces NFC era in signature blue

Davante Adams seems very happy with his decision to join the Los Angeles Rams. Adams recently signed a two-year, $44 million contract with the Rams to join the likes of Puka Nacua and Matthew Stafford.

Adams now forms a dynamic receiver duo with Nacua, which Rams fans hope will be good enough to push them even further in the playoffs in the 2025 season. The legendary Green Bay Packers pass-catcher took to his Instagram story to offer up a three-word response to joining the organization.

via @taeadams on Instagram

Adams spent eight seasons with the Packers after being drafted by the organization in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft. He and Aaron Rodgers established themselves as one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the NFL during that period. However, Adams departed for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, where he spent two full seasons before being traded to the New York Jets at the beginning of the 2024 season, reuniting him with Rodgers.

Unfortunately, their connection didn't seem to do much to help New York, as the team finished with a record of 5-12, finishing third in the AFC East. Upon the season's conclusion, the Jets decided to move on from Rodgers and Adams. Rodgers has yet to find a new home, but the Rams have welcomed Adams in with open arms.

Can Davante Adams help the Rams get back to the Super Bowl?

NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

The Rams have not played in a Super Bowl since their last victory in 2022. After offloading longtime star receiver Cooper Kupp, the Rams needed to add a new piece to the receiving core to help complement Nacua. Now, after signing Adams, the Rams have seemingly put together one of the best group of pass catchers across the league that Stafford can throw to alongside Nacua and tight end Tyler Higbee.

Last season the Rams captured the NFC West title and made it to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. They were eliminated by eventual Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles with a narrow score of 28–22. That was the sole close game the Eagles had in their playoff run. Los Angeles can take things ahead now that the Rams now possess a bolstered receiving group flanked by Adams.

