Davante Adams sends 6-word message to Derek Carr after Saints QB's shocking NFL retirement

Derek Carr announced his surprise retirement on Saturday, after playing 11 seasons in the NFL. The quarterback received several messages of praise and concern from fans and pundits on social media.

Ad

One of Carr's former teammates and close friends, Davante Adams, shared a message for the four-time Pro Bowl QB on his Instagram story.

"Happy retirement brudda! Rest that arm!!" Adams wrote while sharing a picture of himself and Carr when they played together at Fresno State.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image via taeadams Instagram

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Per reports, Carr sustained a labral tear and also had significant degenerative changes to his rotator cuff. He was considering surgery for a few months, but opted to hang up his cleats instead.

Ad

Trending

Carr and Adams initially played together at Fresno State. The quarterback committed to the team in 2009 and redshirted his sophomore year, while the wideout committed to the program in 2011 and redshirted his freshman year.

Carr and Adams formed a lethal partnership in the two years they shared the field for the Bulldogs. Fresno State retired Carr's No. 4 jersey and Adams' No. 15 jersey when they went to the NFL.

Both Carr and Adams declared for the 2014 NFL draft. The then-Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) took Carr with the No. 36 pick, while the Green Bay Packers selected Adams with the No. 53 pick.

Ad

Derek Carr and Davante Adams played together for one season in the NFL

Former Raiders WR Davante Adams (L) and QB Derek Carr - Source: Imagn

Although Davante Adams and Derek Carr went to different teams in the NFL, they were reunited for one season in the pro league.

Ad

After playing eight seasons with the Packers, Adams was traded to the Raiders in 2022. Both Adams and Carr earned Pro Bowl honors that season, but Las Vegas finished with a 6-11 record, failing to make the playoffs.

In March 2023, Carr signed a four-year, $150 million contract to join the New Orleans Saints. However, after just two years with the team, he decided to retire due to a shoulder injury.

Across 11 seasons in the NFL, Carr threw for 41,245 yards, 257 touchdowns and 112 interceptions. He also rushed for 956 yards and seven TDs in 169 regular-season games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.