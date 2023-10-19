Davante Adams is frustrated with the Las Vegas Raiders. As one of the elite receivers in the NFL, he is clearly not playing on an elite offense. When speaking to the media today, he made it clear that he goes out there to win and have an influence in the game. And when that does not happen, he is fustrated. His comments, as transcribed by the Athletic,

“When I go out there, I expect to … have an influence on the game. That’s my purpose for being here. I came here to win and do it the right way. … If that doesn’t happen, then I’m going to be frustrated."

The Raiders are 3-3 this year and there has not been a lot of winning, so the frustration is understandable. On offense, they are 24th in the league in terms of points differential at -31, which shows that it is the defense that has been carrying them.

As Davante Adams clarified, he is a big part of the offense even if others are producing. So, when he is not getting the numbers, it means that it is not by design. He said,

"If Jakobi (Meyers) goes out and has a monster game, or if the offense is scoring every five plays like our first drive against the Bills, then it is what it is. It’s not about me, but I’m one of the bigger pieces as to why this offense is going to go. And if I’m not getting it, then that’s obviously not according to plan.”

Davante Adams says that he strives for greatness alone and does not look at what Raiders win or lose

For Davante Adams, he says that he wants the Raiders offense to be better. He said that he does not worry about wins against the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers as long as they are not great. He revealed,

“I have extremely high standards for myself and this offense. I’m sure people are thinking, ‘Well, they won the game (against the New England Patriots) and they won the (Green Bay) Packers game. Why is there an issue?’ You see why it’s an issue. … When you’re a player like me, mentally my benchmark is not wins and losses; it’s greatness.”

Davante Adams left Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay to come to Las Vegas to play with Derek Carr and create an elite offense in the coming years. Now, Carr is in New Orleans and the wide receiver is struggling here. Quite clearly, it has not gone to plan.