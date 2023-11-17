Davante Adams served up as cautionary tale for Stefon Diggs as ex-NFL QB implores Bills WR to think twice before getting “out of there”

Stefon Diggs has been involved in plenty of recent rumors that he may be unhappy with his current situation with the Buffalo Bills. While he has denied these rumors, his brother's recent social media activity may only have added more fuel to the fire.

In the Bills' most recent loss against the Denver Broncos, Diggs was barely involved in the offense, especially by his own elite standards. He recorded just three receptions for 34 yards in one of his worst statistical performances of his NFL career. He was allegedly frustrated with his lack of usage, and apparently not for the first time in Buffalo.

Following the Bills' Week 10 defeat to the Broncos, Dallas Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs, Stefon's brother, went onto his personal X account to share his opinion on the situation just moments after the game was completed.

Trevon Diggs said:

"Man 14 Gotta get up outta there"

He was referring to his brother Stefon Diggs, who wears number 14 on his jersey. Trevon Diggs' comment further fueled the rumors that the wide receiver may want to play for a different team other than the Buffalo Bills.

While some may believe that Diggs would be better off somewhere else, including his brother, apparently ex-NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky has a different opinion. He recently shared his take on the situation during an episode of Get Up.

Orlovsky said:

"I would say this: caution, because ask Davante Adams what it feels like right now to leave his star quarterback and how that's working out. Okay. So I would just say, caution."

Davante Adams departed from Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers two years ago and joined the Las Vegas Raiders. His first season with QB Derek Carr and the Raiders was a good campaign, but the team missed the playoffs. Now that Carr has moved to the New Orleans Saints, his 2023 NFL season has been a much different story.

While the Raiders have a mediocre 5-5 record entering Week 11, Adams is having one of the worst statistical seasons of his career. He has exceeded 100 yards just once this year and hasn't recorded a touchdown since Week 3.

Stefon Diggs' stats before and after joining Bills

Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs spent the first five years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He exceeded 50 receptions and 700 yards in every season, with personal-bests of 102 receptions and 1,130 yards.

Since joining the Buffalo Bills and teaming up with Josh Allen, Diggs has beaten both of those career-highs in each of his three completed seasons. He is also well on his way to doing so again in the 2023 NFL season.

Diggs has recorded at least 103 receptions and 1,225 yards every year in Buffalo so far. With seven games remaining in 2023, he has already recorded 73 receptions for 868 yards, once again ranking among the most productive wide receivers in the NFL.