"Season-long suspension immediately", "$100k fine at least for this sore f*****g loser" - Davante Adams shoving cameraman after loss to Chiefs has NFL fans fuming

Davante Adams could be in big trouble.

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver had an unpleasant finish to the game. He failed to stay inbounds on a catch that would have put the Raiders on the brink of field goal range, and in the subsequent play, he collided with teammate Hunter Renfrow on a botched 4th-and-1 play, which effectively ended the game.

Brother Bri @thebrotherbri The officials were so bad tonight they missed a clear defensive pass interference against Renfrow covering Adams The officials were so bad tonight they missed a clear defensive pass interference against Renfrow covering Adams https://t.co/qakso949SW

Adams was undoubtedly frustrated with how the game ended. He first smashed his helmet in frustration on the sidelines after the Kansas City Chiefs took over to kneel and run the clock out:

Gifdsports @gifdsports Solid helmet slam by Davante Adams Solid helmet slam by Davante Adams https://t.co/B6chhTV6UA

But while exiting the field, Davante Adams shoved a cameraman to the ground and continued walking off:

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports That’s a $100,000+ shove by Devante Adams. Fine incoming. That’s a $100,000+ shove by Devante Adams. Fine incoming. https://t.co/kbf625fO1O

Fans on social media called out the wide receiver for his unprovoked shove and wanted him fined and suspended for his actions:

Fans also suggested that the cameraman should sue Adams and earn a big payday out of the incident:

LeanSteve__ @BruhHolup @barstoolsports Bruh I would've filed a lawsuit quick asf lmfaoo @barstoolsports Bruh I would've filed a lawsuit quick asf lmfaoo

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving the cameraman

During his post-game interview in the Raiders locker room, Adams apologized for shoving the cameraman, saying:

"Before I answer anything else, I'm going to apologize to the guy, some guy running off the field. And he ran, jumped in front of me and we're coming off the field. And I bumped into him and kind of pushed him and at the end up on the ground. So I want to say sorry to him for that, because that was just frustration mixed with him running in and literally just running in front of me. And I certainly shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I intially responded. So I wan't to apologize to him for that"

The Daily Hedge @Daily_Hedge



“He jumped in front of me and I lightly bumped him” #MNF

Davante Adams with the most half ass apology of all time.“He jumped in front of me and I lightly bumped him” Davante Adams with the most half ass apology of all time.“He jumped in front of me and I lightly bumped him”😂 #MNF https://t.co/Gddw48DpKA

He also posted an apology on Twitter, which read:

"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."

Davante Adams @tae15adams Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.

Even if Davante Adams' remorse is sincere, the shove will likely cost the wide receiver a significant amount from his pay cheque and may even lead to a suspension.

Poll : 0 votes