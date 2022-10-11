"Season-long suspension immediately", "$100k fine at least for this sore f*****g loser" - Davante Adams shoving cameraman after loss to Chiefs has NFL fans fuming

Davante Adams could be in big trouble.
The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver had an unpleasant finish to the game. He failed to stay inbounds on a catch that would have put the Raiders on the brink of field goal range, and in the subsequent play, he collided with teammate Hunter Renfrow on a botched 4th-and-1 play, which effectively ended the game.
Adams was undoubtedly frustrated with how the game ended. He first smashed his helmet in frustration on the sidelines after the Kansas City Chiefs took over to kneel and run the clock out:
But while exiting the field, Davante Adams shoved a cameraman to the ground and continued walking off:
Fans on social media called out the wide receiver for his unprovoked shove and wanted him fined and suspended for his actions:
Fans also suggested that the cameraman should sue Adams and earn a big payday out of the incident:
Davante Adams apologizes for shoving the cameraman
During his post-game interview in the Raiders locker room, Adams apologized for shoving the cameraman, saying:
"Before I answer anything else, I'm going to apologize to the guy, some guy running off the field. And he ran, jumped in front of me and we're coming off the field. And I bumped into him and kind of pushed him and at the end up on the ground. So I want to say sorry to him for that, because that was just frustration mixed with him running in and literally just running in front of me. And I certainly shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I intially responded. So I wan't to apologize to him for that"
He also posted an apology on Twitter, which read:
"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."
Even if Davante Adams' remorse is sincere, the shove will likely cost the wide receiver a significant amount from his pay cheque and may even lead to a suspension.