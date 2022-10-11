Create

"Season-long suspension immediately", "$100k fine at least for this sore f*****g loser" - Davante Adams shoving cameraman after loss to Chiefs has NFL fans fuming

By Param Nagda
Modified Oct 11, 2022 01:05 AM EDT
Davante Adams shoves cameraman | Image Credit: ESPN
Davante Adams shoves cameraman | Image Credit: ESPN

Davante Adams could be in big trouble.

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver had an unpleasant finish to the game. He failed to stay inbounds on a catch that would have put the Raiders on the brink of field goal range, and in the subsequent play, he collided with teammate Hunter Renfrow on a botched 4th-and-1 play, which effectively ended the game.

The officials were so bad tonight they missed a clear defensive pass interference against Renfrow covering Adams https://t.co/qakso949SW

Adams was undoubtedly frustrated with how the game ended. He first smashed his helmet in frustration on the sidelines after the Kansas City Chiefs took over to kneel and run the clock out:

Solid helmet slam by Davante Adams https://t.co/B6chhTV6UA

But while exiting the field, Davante Adams shoved a cameraman to the ground and continued walking off:

That’s a $100,000+ shove by Devante Adams. Fine incoming. https://t.co/kbf625fO1O

Fans on social media called out the wide receiver for his unprovoked shove and wanted him fined and suspended for his actions:

SEASON LONG SUSPENSION immediately @NFL twitter.com/barstoolsports…
$100k fine atleast for this sore fucking loser twitter.com/barstoolsports…
@barstoolsports Should be suspended 8 games
@barstoolsports https://t.co/0MTiGjPRF3
@barstoolsports Mans really wishing he never got traded
@barstoolsports The least he could’ve done was help him up

Fans also suggested that the cameraman should sue Adams and earn a big payday out of the incident:

Me going straight to my attorneys office twitter.com/barstoolsports… https://t.co/OB6XEbz2au
Me if I’m the cameraman 😂 twitter.com/barstoolsports… https://t.co/Op4edFfWew
@barstoolsports The camera guy showing up to court https://t.co/HwlL5jd8ja
@barstoolsports Bruh I would've filed a lawsuit quick asf lmfaoo

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving the cameraman

During his post-game interview in the Raiders locker room, Adams apologized for shoving the cameraman, saying:

"Before I answer anything else, I'm going to apologize to the guy, some guy running off the field. And he ran, jumped in front of me and we're coming off the field. And I bumped into him and kind of pushed him and at the end up on the ground. So I want to say sorry to him for that, because that was just frustration mixed with him running in and literally just running in front of me. And I certainly shouldn't have responded that way, but that's how I intially responded. So I wan't to apologize to him for that"
Davante Adams with the most half ass apology of all time.“He jumped in front of me and I lightly bumped him”😂 #MNF https://t.co/Gddw48DpKA

He also posted an apology on Twitter, which read:

"Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this."
Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.

Even if Davante Adams' remorse is sincere, the shove will likely cost the wide receiver a significant amount from his pay cheque and may even lead to a suspension.

Quick Links

Edited by Param Nagda
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...