Davante Adams spends $500K on a Raiders suite for family members to attend games

Davante Adams made his debut for the Las Vegas Raiders in their loss against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. The game was played at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, and Adams was presented with an opportunity to do something special for his family.

One of the reasons why Adams desired a move to the Raiders was because he's closer to his family in California. In his first game for the Raiders, Adams spent around $500K to book a Raiders' suite for his family.

Even though the suite was expensive, the Raiders' star receiver treated his family to the best thing they could have asked for to see him play live. Davante Adams spoke to the Raiders Wire and said the following:

"I spent about a half a million dollars on a Raiders suite. That’s probably one bad thing about coming here is the suites are significantly more expensive. But it’s good for the family. I probably won’t ever see it, but it’s fun.”

He continued:

“They’re coming to the game. So, I’m excited. They’ll be here. My grandma, we already got her set up at one of the MGM resorts... And then my daughter’s birthday is next week, so she’ll be out here just hanging out in Vegas... So it’s good to have them in town.”

Adams had a great outing in his debut for the Raiders. Unfortunately, his team lost a close battle against their division rivals, but the former Packers receiver certainly put on a show in front of his family. In Week 1 against the Chargers, Adams had 10 receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown.

Davante Adams will hope to lead his team to a win in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals

Davante Adams - New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders would love to bounce back with a win in Week 2. They will host the Arizona Cardinals in their next game. The Cardinals are coming off a 21-44 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, a defeat that stung their pride.

Derek Carr and Davante Adams could be up for a huge night in the game against the Cardinals. The Cardinals' defense isn't one of the best in the league, which was on display against the Chiefs.

Although we will doubtless see a reaction from Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, the Raiders will be optimistic of a win in this matchup. In a loaded AFC West, they need to dominate at home and scrape some away games as well.

We will see how Davante Adams and the Raiders get on when the Cardinals come to town on Sunday.

