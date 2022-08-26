"Wasn't the same as when he is out there" - Aaron Rodgers downplaying importance of OTAs contested by Davante Adams' recent comments about Packers QB

The Green Bay Packers have a tradition of having all their players attend OTAs, despite their superstar status. Aaron Rodgers, though, seems to have become an exception.

The Packers quarterback skipped the team's voluntary OTAs before the start of last season and did the same this year. Now back for mandatory camp, the four-time NFL MVP called out his group of young wide receivers over their performances at training.

Rodgers, though, was questioned about the impact his absence might have had in terms of building chemistry with the young wideouts. This is an idea he has since discounted. Comments by his former star wideout Davante Adams, though, seem to suggest otherwise.

While appearing on the "Pivot" podcast, Adams talked about the difference his former quarterback made to the entire team's morale at practice:

"The way that he had the Michael Jordan effect, like he made you play better. He got the best out of me by just being on the field. It's not even about like he was a great leader, but it was more so just about I'm out here with Aaron Rodgers, like you would always notice that in OTAs."

Comparing the quarterback's influence to that of NBA legend Michael Jordan, Adams pointed out how having a veteran like Rodgers coming in for OTAs made a huge difference to the team's morale:

"Like, you know, a guy that's in his 15th year at that point or whatever, they get days off in OTAs. So it'd be times where he wasn't practicing, and you would just notice people start to like fall off, not practicing hard enough. But it wasn't the same as when Aaron is out there... He made me a better player just by his presence."

Packers wideout Sammy Watkins names the better quarterback between Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins was thrown a curveball early in the preseason. The former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver was asked by Packers reporter Larry McCarren about who was better, Patrick Mahomes or Aaron Rodgers. Watkins said:

"I think Pat is incredibly good, but A-Rod is on a whole different level."

Watkins played with Mahomes from 2018-20 and even won the Super Bowl with the quarterback during his time in Kansas. While a disappointing season with the Baltimore Ravens followed in 2021, there's high expectations from the former fourth overall pick entering the 2022 NFL season with the Packers.

