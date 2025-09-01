Davante Adams or Tyreek Hill or Terry McLaurin: Which WR should I start in fantasy football 2025?

As fantasy football managers set themselves up for the 2025 season, three veteran wide receivers have similar draft positions but present very different opportunities and risks.

Davante Adams begins yet next chapter of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. Tyreek Hill attempts to bounce back after an unsuccessful 2024. Terry McLaurin attempts to build on his best career season.

Davante Adams' fantasy outlook

NFL: New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Rams Joint Practice - Source: Imagn

Davante Adams enters his first full season with the Rams after playing only half the 2024 season, split between the Raiders and Jets. Because Adams was traded mid-season, he finished with 67 catches for 854 yards over 11 games.

He averaged just over six catches and 77 yards a game. Adams’ total numbers were good for the half-season played. This helped keep him relevant for fantasy, but he may not be the elite volume player he once was.

Davante Adams now shares the spotlight with emerging Rams star Puka Nacua. This shift may lower his overall targets, but it could improve efficiency. Alignment in the slot, where Adams ran nearly half of his routes last season. This could allow him to make the most of his skill set, even with fewer opportunities

Tyreek Hill fantasy outlook

NFL: Miami Dolphins Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Tyreek Hill struggled through a difficult 2024, managing just 959 receiving yards: the lowest since his rookie year and averaging 1.79 yards per route run. A wrist injury and the absence of Tua Tagovailoa for six games further limited his opportunities, yielding only a single 100-yard performance during that stretch.

That said, Hill has a great track record. From 2020 through 2023, he led all receivers with 20.8 fantasy points per game, 2.05 points per target, and 20% performance above expectation.

If Hill's health returns and Tagovailoa fully supports him, it could be an excellent season. Fantasy managers must weigh the upside of Hill rebounding against the risk of him continuing on a downward trend.

Terry McLaurin fantasy outlook

NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

In 2024, Terry McLaurin hit new personal bests with 82 catches and 1,096 yards, scoring 13 times. The performance of rookie QB Jayden Daniels certainly helped. The increase in touchdowns was far above what he had previously achieved in past seasons. This powered his fantasy numbers

Other metrics, such as target share and route participation, remained consistent with his career norms. His 23% target share and 22% route involvement indicate that yardage and receptions were largely steady.

Off-season developments introduce new variables. With the addition of Deebo Samuel, the targets may be redistributed, while McLaurin missed important off-season prep due to contract negotiations. Fantasy managers should keep in mind that he has a relatively high floor but moderate upside when projecting for 2025.

Davante Adams vs Tyreek Hill vs Terry McLaurin: Who should I draft in fantasy football 2025

According to Sportskeeda’s fantasy football projections, Davante Adams leads with 238.5 PPR points, followed by Terry McLaurin at 227.4 and Tyreek Hill at 223.7.

Choosing among these three receivers requires balancing upside, floor, and team context. Davante Adams is the stable choice, McLaurin the dependable one, and Hill the high-risk, high-reward option.

