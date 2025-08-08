Davante Adams’ wife Devanne pours love into wholesome 1st birthday message for son Drayson while WR preps for Rams vs Cowboys game

LA Rams wide receiver Davante Adams and his wife, Devanne, celebrated a special birthday in their family this week. On Friday morning, Devanne celebrated their son Drayson's first birthday.In the collage of photos posted on Instagram, Devanne can be seen cradling her one-year-old son in one photo. In the heartfelt caption, Devanne expressed her feelings about how swiftly the first year of her son's life passed. She wrote:&quot;Time really flew… my baby boy is ONE 🥹 My third baby, my first son, and somehow this milestone feels the hardest. Watching him grow and seeing his little personality shine is the sweetest gift- even if it breaks my heart a little.. Happy Birthday Papa Boy, Mommy loves you🩵&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDavante Adams and the Rams will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the first preseason game on Saturday at home. Adams signed with the Rams on a two-year deal worth $44 million in March.Davante Adams' family showed support during celebrity golf tournamentDavante Adams participated in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Lake Tahoe in July. The wide receiver finished tied for 63rd in the tournament alongside Rob Riggle and Charles Woodson with a tournament score of -12.Devanne Adams shared a collage of photos on Instagram of their family trip to Lake Tahoe to support him in the golf tournament. It was his third year playing in the celebrity golf tournament. His wife said she is counting down the days until next year's tournament.&quot;Year 3 in Tahoe and it never misses⛳️ Already counting down to next year🌲💚&quot; Devanne wrote in her Instagram caption View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDevanne and Davante Adams met at Fresno State in 2012. They married in Pebble Beach, California, in 2018, and welcomed their first child, daughter Daija, in 2019. They welcomed their second daughter, Dezi, in 2022, and their son, Drayson, in 2024.