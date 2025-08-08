  • home icon
  Davante Adams' wife Devanne pours love into wholesome 1st birthday message for son Drayson while WR preps for Rams vs Cowboys game

Davante Adams’ wife Devanne pours love into wholesome 1st birthday message for son Drayson while WR preps for Rams vs Cowboys game

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 08, 2025 16:53 GMT
Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix
Davante Adams and his wife Devanne are celebrating their son's first birthday. - Source: Getty

LA Rams wide receiver Davante Adams and his wife, Devanne, celebrated a special birthday in their family this week. On Friday morning, Devanne celebrated their son Drayson's first birthday.

In the collage of photos posted on Instagram, Devanne can be seen cradling her one-year-old son in one photo. In the heartfelt caption, Devanne expressed her feelings about how swiftly the first year of her son's life passed. She wrote:

"Time really flew… my baby boy is ONE 🥹 My third baby, my first son, and somehow this milestone feels the hardest. Watching him grow and seeing his little personality shine is the sweetest gift- even if it breaks my heart a little.. Happy Birthday Papa Boy, Mommy loves you🩵"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Davante Adams and the Rams will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the first preseason game on Saturday at home. Adams signed with the Rams on a two-year deal worth $44 million in March.

Davante Adams' family showed support during celebrity golf tournament

Davante Adams participated in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Lake Tahoe in July. The wide receiver finished tied for 63rd in the tournament alongside Rob Riggle and Charles Woodson with a tournament score of -12.

Devanne Adams shared a collage of photos on Instagram of their family trip to Lake Tahoe to support him in the golf tournament. It was his third year playing in the celebrity golf tournament. His wife said she is counting down the days until next year's tournament.

"Year 3 in Tahoe and it never misses⛳️ Already counting down to next year🌲💚" Devanne wrote in her Instagram caption
Devanne and Davante Adams met at Fresno State in 2012. They married in Pebble Beach, California, in 2018, and welcomed their first child, daughter Daija, in 2019. They welcomed their second daughter, Dezi, in 2022, and their son, Drayson, in 2024.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Krutik Jain
bell-icon Manage notifications