Davante Adams' wife Devanne reacts to Rams trading for WR in $46,000,000 contract move

Davante Adams's wife reacted to the wide receiver signing a new contract with the Los Angeles Rams. He played the last season with the New York Jets but was released from the team on March 4 this year. A few days later, on Mar. 9, the NFL star signed a whopping $46 million contract with the Rams.

Los Angeles Rams welcomed their new wide receiver by sharing a post on their Instagram. They posted a picture of Adams and wrote:

"Welcome To LA."

Davante Adams's wife, Devanne, who is pretty active on social media, took to her Instagram story to reshare the Rams' post. However, she didn't add any text or emoji while resharing the post.

Still from Davante Adams' wife Devanne's Instagram story@_devadams

Davante and Devanne started dating in 2012 while attending Fresno State University. They tied the knot in 2018 and are parents to three kids.

On Sunday, on Instagram, Devanne posted a picture with her family at a Disney outing.

"Held back too many tears watching my babies experience Disney magic for the first time. Pure joy, pure sweetness," she wrote in the IG caption.

Devanne is the biggest cheerleader for her husband. She often shares encouraging posts supporting the wide receiver. She is best known for keeping her fans updated about her personal life, including pictures of her attending NFL games and spending time with her kids and husband on her social media handle.

Davante Adams reportedly wants to finish his career with the Rams

Davante Adams has been actively playing in the NFL since he was selected by the Green Bay Packers in 2014. It's been over a decade in his professional career, during which he has played for three teams, and in 2025, he joined the Rams.

Per Ian Rapoport, Adams reportedly has plans to finish his career with Los Angeles.

"Agent Frank Bauer, who represents Davante Adams on Adams landing with the #Rams: "He is where he wanted to finish out his great career." True," Rapoport tweeted.

Davante Adams started his career with the Packers, with whom he played from 2014 to 2021, and then joined the Las Vegas Raiders. He played for the Raiders from 2022 to 2024 and then spent the last season with the Jets.

