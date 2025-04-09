Davante Adams’ wife Devanne shares special then vs. now pictures from golf day outing

Davante Adams’ wife, Devanne, shared then vs. now pictures on her Instagram story on Monday featuring her husband and her baby girl posing on a golf course. In the photo from 2024, Devanne posed with her baby bump as she was pregnant with their third child, a son. In her recent photo, she posed with her elder daughter, Daija Leigh. She wrote,

“Last year with papa boy in my belly. This year with our big girl.”

Devanne Adams IG stories

Devanne gave birth to the couple’s baby boy last year in August, and Davante requested a couple of weeks off from training to attend to his wife. Davante’s elder daughter, Daija Leigh, was born in September 2019, while his younger daughter, Dezi Lynn, was born in April 2022.

Meanwhile, Devanne’s recent Instagram story revealed that she is prepping for her younger daughter’s third birthday celebration. She shared some snaps, including one from her friend and photographer, Bethany Paige. The photographer shared a special message for baby girl Dezi,

“Birthday shoot for the cutest 3 years old. Met her when she was like 5 months old at the same location.”

Devanne shared the photo on her IG story and a bonus clip featuring Bethany Paige clicking some pictures of Dezi Lynn. The girl enjoyed eating her birthday cake while dressed up in a cute purple dress. Devanne wrote,

“My baby is almost 3”

Coincidentally, Bethany had done a photoshoot of Devanne’s other daughter, Daija Leigh, in September 2022 at the exact location where she turned three years old. Devanne shared the photos on her IG and later shared them on her story as well with a message,

“Can’t believe this was almost 3 years ago.. same dress and location. Time is a thief.”

Daija and Dezi wore the same outfit for their third birthday celebration.

Davante Adams prepares for upcoming annual celebrity golf tournament

Davante Adams (and possibly his family as well) will be back on a golf course in a few months as he will take part in an upcoming golf challenge in July at Lake Tahoe. Adams will be joined by several other NFL players and other sports celebrities for the 36th annual American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament from July 9–13 at Edgewood Tahoe.

Besides Adams, the tournament will feature some big names like Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield, Kyle Juszczyk, Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, and newcomers George Kittle and Sam Darnold.

